WATCH: Thousands take to the streets of Cork city for St Patrick’s Day celebrations

Thousands took to the streets of Cork city today to participate in the St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The rain failed to deter people from enjoying the 2023 celebrations, with this year’s theme reflecting on 'A Century of Stories'.

Spectators lined the South Mall, Grand Parade, Patrick’s Street, and Merchants Quay, with everyone anticipating a parade to remember.

Participants in the St Patrick's Day Parade at Cork City on March 17th 2023. Pic; Larry Cummins

The Sanctuary Runners who were this year’s Grand Marshal led the celebrations of Ireland’s patron saint in the city.

Grand Marshals Sanctuary Runners at the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council.

The Rebel Wheelers and Cycling for All also took part today, both getting a great reception from the crowd who cheered them along.

Cork Rebel Wheelers Multi Sports Club at the St Patrick's Day Parade at Cork City on March 17th 2023. Pic; Larry Cummins

Also taking part was the University of Florida Gator Marching Band, Cork Puppetry Company, Rotary Club, Neptune Basketball Club, Spraoi, Cork Renegades, and various GAA clubs across the city, to name a few.

Chinese Studies, UCC taking part in the St Patrick's Day Parade at Cork City on March 17th 2023. Pic; Larry Cummins

Cork’s large and eclectic mix of nationalities was also represented, with many different countries and cultures celebrated today, including Brazil, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Pakistan, India, Poland, and Ukraine.