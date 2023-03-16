Victim decapitated and dismembered after death, murder trial hears

The 64-year-old man whose remains were found in a garden on Boreenmanna Road was decapitated and dismembered after his death, the pathologist told the murder trial today.

Dr Heidi Okkers, pathologist, gave evidence of her findings to Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of eight women and four men at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork.

“After his death the dismemberment of arms and the decapitation of the head took place. There was no vital reaction at the amputation sites,” Dr Okkers testified.

In relation to the concept of vital reaction, prosecution senior counsel Ray Boland clarified, “Blood was not flowing when the head was cut off, basically.” Dr Okkers replied, “Yes, it was post-mortem.” Similarly, the deceased’s arms were amputated after his death.

From examination of the remains it was established that there were a few incisions prior to the actual cuts, and that this was the case in relation to the head and both arms. Mr Boland said, “Attempts to cut were made prior to the real cut.” As for the cause of death, Dr Okkers concluded, “Neck compression associated with blunt trauma to the head – blunt force injuries to the head and face, they were all assault type injuries.

“Injuries to the head most likely caused concussion. There was bruising and haemorrhage in the muscles of the neck in keeping with compression of the neck resulting in asphyxia.” Mr Boland asked, “Would you be in a position to say whether the injuries to the head occurred before or after the neck compression.” The pathologist replied, “They (the injuries) are all of a similar age. Defensive injuries possibly suggest he was struck with a blunt object and then there was neck compression.”

Broken glass was found in a heavily bloodstained John Rocha jacket which was with clothing in a refuse sack in the garden on Boreenmanna Road close to where the naked dismembered body was found.

Cross-examining, prosecution senior counsel Philipp Rahn said that from the pathologist’s evidence there appeared to be 16 specific injures – including bruises, abrasions and lacerations - to the head and neck, including a skull fracture, three injuries to the chest and abdomen, four to the back, further injuries to the arms.

Mr Rahn asked the pathologist if it was possible – given the extent of injuries – that they were inflicted by two people. Dr Okkers said it was possible that one person inflicted all the injuries but it was also possible that two people inflicted them.

Dr Okkers said the deceased had a 330 mls reading for alcohol in his blood which she put in the context of the legal limit for driving of 50 mls. She said that while this would be very high it would not be unusual to find such a reading with an alcoholic.

The trial continues of Ionut Cosmin Nicholescu, 30, with an address at Branistea Village, Damovita County, Romania, who pleaded not guilty to the single count of murder. The defendant is on trial charged with the murder of Francis (Frankie) Dunne. The count states that on a date unknown between December 27 and December 28 2019, he murdered Francis Dunne at Castlegreine House, Boreenamanna Road, Cork, contrary to Common Law.