Mental well-being mural unveiled in Cork city

A new mural with a digital link to mental health supports has been unveiled in Cork.

Located on Sullivan’s Quay, the new artwork aims to act as a reminder that there is support available for mental health, which passers-by can access with a special QR incorporated into the mural.

The QR code is accessible through the use of any platform and will lead members of the public to the SilverCloud platform.

The digital mental health platform by Amwell is a clinically proven wellbeing hub, providing access to the national Guided Digital Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) service funded by the HSE.

The aim of the installations is to raise awareness of the services in Ireland and to destigmatise the barriers surrounding accessing mental health care using positive messages through the medium of street art.

A spokesman for SilverCloud said they hope to raise awareness of services in Ireland, adding the murals can help “destigmatise the barriers surrounding accessing mental health care.” Amwell head of marketing Alison Tyrrell said: “The SilverCloud platform was founded and developed in Dublin, so it fills us with pride to bring art installations here and drive awareness of free mental health tools.

“Ireland is rich with artistic history and self-expression; it was important for us to reflect this culture within our efforts. The art itself communicates a message of hope to highlight the support that’s available to people across the country via the platform.”

The mental health platform partnered with The Walls Project to depict the colourful message on the site of the former Cork City tax office.

Street artist ADW is responsible for bringing the message to the people of Cork through his artwork He said: "Mental health awareness is a subject very close to my heart and I think street art has the power to create a unique energy that connects and makes a positive impact on people's lives."

John O Connell, Executive Director of The Walls Project said: “Mental well-being is a quiet conversation in Ireland, and many people are afraid to discuss something very human and important.

The Cork murals are joined by sister artworks in Galway and Dublin, as SilverCloud further spread their message of support.

The aim of digital mental health solutions – such as the SilverCloud platform – is to provide an ease of access and use for mental health supports nationwide.

The digital platform is not designed to replace therapy, rather to address a need for better and faster access to mental health support; it can be used whilst you await a therapy session, used in-between sessions or used to maintain recovery after therapy.