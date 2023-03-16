Thu, 16 Mar, 2023 - 07:00

Future of Cork business, open since 1966, in doubt due to electricity costs

Mick Moriarty, who owns the Baldy Barber in Blackpool, said his latest bill of €1,231.26 has left him in doubt about the future of the business at a time when they are already struggling.
Future of Cork business, open since 1966, in doubt due to electricity costs

The Baldy Barber Mick Moriarty has the lights turned off while reading his two monthly electricity bill for 1,231.26 euros at his Blackpool Barbershop, in Cork. Picture Dan Linehan 

Sarah Horgan

A CORK man voiced concern that rocketing electricity costs will spell the end for his business after receiving a bill to the tune of over €1,200.

Mick Moriarty, who owns the Baldy Barber in Blackpool, said his latest bill of €1,231.26 has left him in doubt about the future of the business at a time when they are already struggling. He said the extortionate prices have forced him to dip into his personal savings which had been intended for his family’s future.

The businessman said he has been in contact with an auctioneer for a valuation of the business to weigh up his options.

He added that previous bills before the spike came to an average of €400, citing a total increase of well over €800.

The spike comes at a time when the business is down 35% in turnover.

“The future of the business is not looking good,” Mr Moriarty said.

“The place has gone so quiet we are down 35% in turnover.

“Even my staff have told me they won’t blame me if I have to close the business.”

He described the stress and worry resulting from cost-of-living issues.

“I’ve often woke up at 5am worrying about the next bill that’s coming in.

“There are people who are coming into the shop 80 years so it would be sad to see it go.”

Mr Moriarty said the only other time he was forced to dip into his savings was after the business was affected by flooding.

“I’ve never had to deal with this before. The shop has always had its own bills but I had no other choice but to take from my savings.

“It’s €2,000 for insurance costs so everything is really adding up.

“The shop has been open since 1966 but this has put everything in doubt.”

Read More

'It is a long time coming': Busy Cork road reopens months ahead of schedule 

More in this section

Electric Car Charging Stations - London Obsolete telephone boxes in Cork city could be replaced with EV charging points
'It is a long time coming': Busy Cork road reopens months ahead of schedule  'It is a long time coming': Busy Cork road reopens months ahead of schedule 
Hospital corridor with gurneys Hospital overcrowding 'out of control' as over 107 patients on trolleys in Cork
cork businesscost of living crisis
<p>An Artist's impression of the Crawford Art Gallery extension from Emmet Place. Picture: Grafton Architects</p>

Final green light for Crawford Art Gallery redevelopment

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more