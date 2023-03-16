Future of Cork business, open since 1966, in doubt due to electricity costs

A CORK man voiced concern that rocketing electricity costs will spell the end for his business after receiving a bill to the tune of over €1,200.

Mick Moriarty, who owns the Baldy Barber in Blackpool, said his latest bill of €1,231.26 has left him in doubt about the future of the business at a time when they are already struggling. He said the extortionate prices have forced him to dip into his personal savings which had been intended for his family’s future.

The businessman said he has been in contact with an auctioneer for a valuation of the business to weigh up his options.

He added that previous bills before the spike came to an average of €400, citing a total increase of well over €800.

The spike comes at a time when the business is down 35% in turnover.

“The future of the business is not looking good,” Mr Moriarty said.

“The place has gone so quiet we are down 35% in turnover.

“Even my staff have told me they won’t blame me if I have to close the business.”

He described the stress and worry resulting from cost-of-living issues.

“I’ve often woke up at 5am worrying about the next bill that’s coming in.

“There are people who are coming into the shop 80 years so it would be sad to see it go.”

Mr Moriarty said the only other time he was forced to dip into his savings was after the business was affected by flooding.

“I’ve never had to deal with this before. The shop has always had its own bills but I had no other choice but to take from my savings.

“It’s €2,000 for insurance costs so everything is really adding up.

“The shop has been open since 1966 but this has put everything in doubt.”