Obsolete telephone boxes in Cork city could be replaced with EV charging points

OLD telephone boxes in Cork city centre could be replaced with electric vehicle (EV) charging units, with plans currently under consideration by Cork City Council.

However, the local authority has been asked to give more priority to a decision on the phone booths as the proposal first came before the council approximately two years ago.

Speaking to The Echo, Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould said that almost two years ago he contacted Eir about the unused Eircom payphone kiosks in the city centre.

“These are an eyesore and often used as a toilet or dumping ground,” the Cork North Central TD said, adding that he was pleased to hear that Eir had made proposals for the kiosks, including offering to turn them into EV chargers at no cost to the council.

Mr Gould said he sought an update from Eir last week and was disappointed to hear that Cork City Council has yet to give the go-ahead to the plans.

“Right across the city centre in particular, these obsolete telephone boxes are an eyesore and they are now nothing more than street clutter.

“They unnecessarily block footpaths, reducing accessibility and make the street less appealing.

“I have written to Cork City Council requesting that they resume engagement with Eir to try and get a plan in place to either remove or renovate the telephone boxes,” Mr Gould continued.

A spokesperson for Cork City Council told The Echo that the council is currently working on a strategy for the roll out of additional EV chargers in the city.

“Cork City Council is drawing up an EV Charging Strategy which will guide our investment in public charging infrastructure across Cork City.

“It is important that public monies are not wasted installing the wrong infrastructure in the wrong places,” the spokesperson said.

“As part of our strategy development process, Cork City Council will carefully consider all options to deliver public charging infrastructure.

“This is complicated and dependent on a number of variables, such as space, services, and safety, therefore all options must be analysed.”