Cork weather: Status Yellow rain warning issued for tomorrow

CORK is set for a very wet day tomorrow, with Met Éireann issuing a Status Yellow rain warning for Cork.

Prolonged rainfall is predicted for Cork from 4pm tomorrow afternoon which will continue through the night and could have potential impacts such as localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

The Status Yellow rain warning which was issued at 1.46pm today is vailed from 4pm on Wednesday, March 15 until 6am on Thursday, March 16.

A rain warning has also been issued for Kerry and Waterford.

A mild and breezy day is expected in Cork on Thursday with sunny spells and showers, some heavy and prolonged.

Thursday night will see scattered outbreaks of rain move up across the country, in a moderate southerly airflow, stronger along southern coasts.

It is set to be another relatively mild night with lows of 8 to 10 degrees.

Current indications suggest it will be a showery day on St Patrick’s Day, Met Éireann says, with a mix of sunny spells and showers, some of them heavy and prolonged.

The day will be relatively mild, with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 or 16 degrees, in moderate to fresh southerly winds with best values away from southern counties.

Friday night will see a mix of clear spells and slow-moving showers with some mist and fog locally as the winds slacken. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

The weekend looks rather mixed, with clear spells and showers, and light enough winds overland.

Temperatures are likely to slip back though with colder nights lending to some frost and possible ice.