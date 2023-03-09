Thu, 09 Mar, 2023 - 15:06

Cork man aims to climb city's Patrick's Hill 65 times in a day

Padraig Carroll of Carrigaline is hoping to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland as part of the charity’s 65 Roses Day Challenge by scaling one of Cork’s steepest hills
Cork man aims to climb city's Patrick's Hill 65 times in a day

IE PROPERTY/STOCK 25/07/2019

Elaine Whelan

A Cork man is attempting to take on an Everest task by climbing Patrick’s Hill 65 times in one day.

Padraig Carroll of Carrigaline is hoping to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland as part of the charity’s 65 Roses Day Challenge by scaling one of Cork’s steepest hills.

Padraig is set to take on the challenge on Saturday, April 15 where he will walk, jog and crawl the ascent in aid of CFI, and has encouraged others to join him along the way.

The charity has a special place in Mr Carroll's heart following his, and his wife Priscilla’s, first son, Lucas, being diagnosed with cystic fibrosis (CF) when he was born in 2021.

“My primary reason for doing this is Lucas. We got the results back from the heel prick test and it said Lucas potentially had cystic fibrosis and without seeming ignorant I didn’t really know what that was. On top of being new parents, we were questioning everything and asking how this could happen,” the Cork father explained. 

Having learned how to best care for their son, the couple were delighted with news that mother, Priscilla, was pregnant again:

“We eventually learned how to deal with the CF with Lucas and then Priscilla got pregnant again, everything was going fine and then unfortunately, everything stopped going fine. Alice was born and then three days later, she passed away. That completely shook our foundation,” Mr Carroll shared.

Their daughter had also faced complications with cystic fibrosis which had led to her internal organs swelling during pregnancy.

Padraig’s wife, Priscilla explained their heart-breaking experience: “Alice was delivered at 35 weeks and her entire system inside had died. They didn’t have a solution and we decided to turn off the machines. They told us she would live for hours or days on the machine, but they were certain she would not survive.”

Carrigaline father, Padraig Carroll is set to climb Patrick's Hill 65 times with support from his wife, Priscilla and son, Lucas.
Carrigaline father, Padraig Carroll is set to climb Patrick's Hill 65 times with support from his wife, Priscilla and son, Lucas.

Following their heartbreak, the couple were overwhelmed with support from friends, family and the CF community.

“There is not that many people in Ireland with CF, I think there is only around 1,100 people here with it, which is the highest in Europe per capita, but the community is very supportive and friendly so I wanted to give back to them. Primarily, I wanted Lucas and Alice to be proud of Priscilla and myself.”

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland have asked those taking part in the 65 Roses fundraiser to be creative and try to include 65 in their efforts.

When the Cork man first suggested that he take on this mammoth task, his wife was in disbelief, with Padraig having only climbed Patrick’s Hill a handful of times.

The pair set out to raise €5000, but within a week have easily surpassed their goal, having gathered around €7500 for the charity.

“We got so much support and we decided we needed to give back the support we were given. We want to help Cystic Fibrosis Ireland for their research so that we can find a cure,” Ms Carroll urged.

She continued: “It is not just about the money; we want people to know more about CF. When they see me run away with my baby because someone is coughing, it’s not because I am too protective, it is because for him it is worse than for another child. “

The couple has asked that anyone who is in a position to donate, to do so in memory of their daughter Alice.

Read More

Mayfield man, 60, man travels to Spain to have cataracts removed from both eyes in two days as waiting lists soar in Ireland

More in this section

'Shocking delays' in affordable housing in Cork city, claim Sinn Féin 'Shocking delays' in affordable housing in Cork city, claim Sinn Féin
Cork County Council takes delivery of electric sweepers Cork County Council takes delivery of electric sweepers
Teen fined for calling Garda a f***ing dickhead at Carrigaline skate park Teen fined for calling Garda a f***ing dickhead at Carrigaline skate park
charitycork people
Performing surgery

Mayfield man, 60, man travels to Spain to have cataracts removed from both eyes in two days as waiting lists soar in Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more