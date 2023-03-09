BusConnects set to publish 'revised proposals' for several Cork projects

A SERIES of revisions have been made to the BusConnects Cork sustainable transport corridors (STC) proposals, with a further round of public consultation due to commence by the end of this month or early April.

Further “bus gates”, giving buses priority on roads where there are no bus lanes or corridors through traffic lights, are under consideration at locations across the city as a means of reducing land take and tree cutting, according to a recent briefing note from the BusConnects Cork team.

Proposals for 12 STCs were published last June, with the initial phase of public consultation closing in October.

The STCs are designed to deliver approximately 93km of bus lane or bus-priority lane and 112km of cycle facilities across the city.

Elements of the draft proposals, including the potential acquisition of land, the removal of on-street parking, and the removal of trees proved highly controversial. However, the National Transport Authority (NTA) said it would review the submissions.

In the recent briefing note, Bus Connects Cork said it has examined about 3,000 public submissions. It has also met 33 residents’ and business groups since the summer, with meetings ongoing. In the briefing note, it said the “constructive engagement process” with the groups has resulted in “a number of revisions and alternatives to the initial proposals” which will inform part of the next round of public consultation.

It is no longer proposing a cycle route on Gardiner’s Hill and St Joseph’s Drive on the Mayfield to city STC, with another route being explored. Discussion is ongoing on the Ballyhooly Rd/Summerhill North/Wellington Road corridor section. On the Bishopstown to city STC, the cycle route through the Presentation Brothers College sports grounds that was in the initial proposals is no longer being advanced, with an alternative cycle route being explored.

Read More International Women's Day marked with rally in Cork city

BusConnects Cork has decided to truncate the Togher to city STC at the junction of Pouladuff Rd and Pearse Rd which will mean the proposed STC would no longer include Pearse Rd. Revised proposals will be discussed with residents’ groups along Boreenmanna Rd for the Mahon to city STC.

Other amendments include a decision not to proceed with the proposed cycle route development on Well Rd, Riverbank and Douglas Hall Lawn on the Kinsale Rd to Douglas STC.

Also along that route, BusConnects Cork is no longer proposing to include Frankfield Rd as part of that STC, stating the council will seek to carry out active travel works at this location.