International Women's Day marked with rally in Cork city

A rally was held in Cork city to mark International Women's Day, with organisers saying the Government needs to do much more to protect women and minority groups.

Protesting against the rise of the far-right and violence against women and vulnerable minorities, members of the ROSA Cork Socialist Feminist Movement, Fáilte Refugee Society, Trans Pride, UCC Feminist Society, and the Traveller Visibility Group, marched from the Grand Parade at 6pm.

ROSA organiser Martina Stafford said the alliance is calling on the Government to take action to protect women on International Women’s Day. Women's Aid has reported that 93 per cent of young women surveyed had been threatened with the release of intimate images by their partners during an argument.

Sexism, misogyny, femicide, domestic abuse, gender-based violence, and coercive control are rife and can affect young people in their relationships, said Ms Stafford.

“It puts pressure on and increases fear for young women, being unable to get out of that relationship with that threat hanging over you.”

New anti-stalking legislation is going through the Oireachtas, but Ms Stafford said it doesn’t go far enough.

Protest in support of International Women's Day, organised by ROSA, on Grand Parade, Cork.

“Social media companies know that they have a negative impact on mental health, especially on young women and girls. What responsibility do they have for that? They have continued operating in the same way.”

Unrealistic beauty standards and advertising and profiteering in the fashion industry, is “rehashing the same kind of sexism but in a different format.”

ROSA would like to see action taken by the Government to rapidly deliver on promises made following the murder last year of Ashling Murphy.

“The only way we’re going to get them to move forwards is if there’s pressure. After Ashling Murphy, thousands of people came out, but people need to continue to put pressure on the Government,” she said.

According to the advocacy group ILGA-Europe, last year was the most violent year for LGBTQ+ people in Europe in a decade, with a number of incidents reported in Cork in recent week.

“It’s part of a trend that we see internationally,” said Ms Stafford. She believes there is more transphobia in the media and online, and this forms part of a “backlash” against the rights that have been won through campaigns such as Repeal and Marriage Equality.

“There is a systemic crisis going on, with the cost of living, and inflation. When you have a crisis, you have an increase in extremist ideas or far right populism, targeting different groups and blaming them for our problems.”

Ms Stafford said the ongoing economic crisis is “fertile ground” for the far right, as people become frustrated due to poverty, and looking to improve their lives.

“Homelessness, people waiting on the housing waiting list for years – people are so angry that it’s fertile ground for the far right to use their rotten scapegoating and their racism to convince people that these groups are to blame.”

There needs to be action on housing and cost-of-living measures by the Government, so these messages don’t take root.

“There are enough resources for everyone, but we need to demand those resources.”

Wednesday’s rally in Cork is ultimately about people taking action to end crises such as homelessness, and to put pressure on the Government to take measures to end gender-based violence, stressed Ms Stafford.

The housing crisis “locks women into abusive relationships” and for the Traveller community, this is even more pronounced.

“It means it’s even more difficult for Traveller Women. When the far-right are whipping up racism, it has a wider impact, on people of colour and Travellers. There is an increase in verbal and physical attacks on minorities in general. These attacks are actually an attack on all of our rights,” added Ms Stafford.

Speakers included Leen Maarouf from Failte Refugee Society, Conor Tormey from Trans Pride Dublin, Ciara Barrett from UCC Feminist Society, Maria Stokes from the Traveller Visibility Group and Marie-Claire Jennequin from the ROSA Socialist Feminist Movement.