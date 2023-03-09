LEGO League laying blocks for young Cork girls in STEM

Janssen Sciences Ireland, part of the Johnson & Johnson family of companies, is supporting young girls in Cork and Kerry to develop STEM skills through the FIRST LEGO League.

60 girl guides visited the Janssen facility in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork, to showcase their LEGO creations. The theme was reimagining the future of sustainable energy, with a focus on ensuring access to affordable, reliable energy.

This is the first time that an Irish Girl Guides FIRST LEGO League event has been held outside of Dublin.

The league challenges young students to design, build, and programme robots using Lego. It encourages teamwork, creativity, and problem-solving skills, as well as promoting an interest in STEM subjects.

In Ireland, the initiative is organised by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), in partnership with Irish delivery partner, Learnit, and supported by the Science Foundation Ireland discover fund.

Janssen’s support for the Irish Girl Guides is part of the company’s commitment to empowering women in STEM and to advancing diversity and inclusion, through the Johnson & Johnson WiSTEM2D Programme.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Irish Girl Guides to our site and to have the chance to see what they have been working on as part of First Lego League,” said Liz Dooley, senior director, global engineering and technology, Janssen Sciences Ireland.

“We recognise the importance of providing opportunities to explore and excel in STEM fields.

"By collaborating with the Irish Girl Guides, we hope to empower more young girls to pursue their passions and reach their full potential.”

Ladybirds, Brownies, Girl Guides, pictured with Volunteers from Janssen Sciences Ireland, Irish Girl Guides, Learn it Academy, and parents and family members at Janssen Sciences Ireland in Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at an event marking Janssen’s support for Irish Girl Guides participating in the FIRST® LEGO® League.

The Irish Girl Guides is a leading youth organisation, providing a safe and supportive environment for girls to develop confidence and leadership skills.

“We are delighted to partner with Janssen to inspire and empower our girls to explore and succeed in STEM fields,” said Claire Barkey, CEO of the Irish Girl Guides.