Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 09:15

Cork Simon fears of further rise in homelessness if eviction ban is allowed to expire

The eviction ban is due to expire at the end of the month
Cabinet is expected to meet today to make a decision on whether or not to extend the ban, with Attorney General Rossa Fanning providing advice.

Amy Nolan

HOUSING and homeless charity Cork Simon Community has said an extension of the eviction ban is “absolutely necessary” to help stem the flow of people into homelessness.

The eviction ban is due to expire at the end of the month.

The three coalition leaders were due to meet yesterday evening with Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien to discuss the matter.

Both Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin have pointed to potential negative implications to extending the ban.

Mr Varadkar has highlighted the experience of some Irish people returning from abroad who cannot access their own homes, while Mr Martin has questioned whether an extension could lead to a reduction in housing supply, with disaffected landlords deciding to sell up and leave the market.

However, speaking ahead of a decision on the matter, campaigns and communications manager with Cork Simon, Paul Sheehan said the charity believes it is “absolutely necessary” that the ban would be extended.

“We’ve seen the number of people depending on emergency accommodation rise month after month and that’s from the Department of Housing’s own figures.

“That figure has been rising while the eviction ban remains in place and our concern would be as soon as it’s lifted, we’re going to see those increases become a lot worse.

“That certainly was our experience when the eviction ban was lifted last time around.

“We saw a slow but very steady and significant increase in the number of people presenting for emergency accommodation so there’s no reason to think that won’t happen again,” he said.

According to the Department of Housing’s recently published Monthly Homelessness Report for January 2023, a total of 529 adults in Cork were accessing emergency accommodation in January.

During the week of January 23-29 there were also 162 children in Cork and Kerry accessing emergency accommodation.

At a meeting of Cork City Council last month, councillors unanimously agreed a motion proposing that the council would call on the Government to extend the eviction ban for a period of 12 months.

The motion was tabled by Labour Party councillor, John Maher who called for the extension “in order to safeguard vulnerable renters from entering homelessness”.

