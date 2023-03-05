Deep-sea ship makes first call on new route

THE first call of the newly established MSC direct freight service to Europe landed at Cork Container Terminal on Thursday.

MSC Shipping Group, the world’s largest deep-sea line operator, is now running a new route linking Cork directly with Northern Europe for the first time, offering enhanced trade connectivity and an economic boost for businesses in Ireland.

The MSC container vessel, NIKOLETA, which docked at CCT, spans over 180ft in length and has the capacity to carry 1720 TEU of cargo per week between Cork and the ports of Le Harve and Antwerp.

The shipment carried goods from the global industry to businesses in Cork.

Commenting on the new service, Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer at the Port of Cork Company stated: “This new service is a welcome addition to the Port of Cork and is great news for the business economy in Munster.

“We are delighted that MSC is now offering a direct call to Cork, offering enhanced connectivity to mainland Europe.

“This new service, plus the recent FDI report ranking Cork as the number one small city in Europe for economic potential, further enhances the Port of Cork’s positioning as a catalyst for global trade and for attracting foreign direct investment. We welcome this as the first of many deep-sea lines to use Cork Container Terminal as a global gateway to connect.”

Simon McKeever, Chief Executive of the Irish Exporters Association, commented: “Ireland, as an island nation on the edge of Europe, has always been dependent on the prosperity of our ports and shipping services. Combined they both make a significant contribution to Ireland’s economy.

“We welcome the continuous investments being made in the ports sector, particularly in the Port of Cork, where the addition of Cork to the schedule of the world’s largest deep-sea line, MSC, will bring greater economic benefits to the region.”

The new service will run weekly on Thursdays.