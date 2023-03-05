Cork firm announces enticing apprentice programme

CORK-BASED global life sciences company ThermoFisher Scientific has announced the launch of its 2023 Apprenticeship Programme.

Seeking applicants from across Munster, the four-year salaried programme at the contractpharmaceutical manufacturing facility at Currabinny is for anyone interested in an electrical and instrumentation apprenticeship or mechanical apprenticeship where they can earn while they learn.

“The apprenticeship programme provides participants with a valuable opportunity to embark on a career in STEM,” Lead Craftsperson and Apprentice Programme Co-ordinator atThermo FisherScientific, Declan Carroll, said. “The Electrical and Instrumentation Apprentices and Mechanical Apprentices form a core part of the greater Thermo Fisher Scientific team.

“Once the apprentices complete their training, they are recognised as accredited and qualified craftspeople ready to take the next step in their careers in a thriving industry. Fortunately, because our apprentices become such an integrated part of our team, many of them continue to work with us after receiving their qualifications.

“We appreciate that people like to learn in different ways, and this programme provides people with a chance to actively learn on the job, applying what they have learned in real life settings and earning a salary while doing so.”

The apprentices’ time will be divided between the Cork site, where they will complete on-the-job training, and at training centres and third level institutes where they will complete the Solas curriculum modules.

Successful apprentices will be awarded an internationally recognised apprenticeship (Level 6 Advanced Certificate) at the end of the programme and be eligible for consideration for entry into a related Level 7 and 8 Degree programmes provided by the Institutes of Technology.

Caoimhe Ryan is currently in the Electrical & Instrumentation apprenticeship programme.

“What drew my attention to Thermo Fisher Scientific’s apprenticeship programme was having the ability to earn and learn at the same time,” she said.

“I have always had a keen interest in trying to understand how things work. As an apprentice, we get to see engineering put into action every day.”

The programme, delivered in partnership with further education and training agency Solas, is open to applicants until March 24.