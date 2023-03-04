Sat, 04 Mar, 2023 - 14:35

WATCH: Gardaí at scene as hundreds gather at separate demonstrations in Cork city 

The larger group had met at noon at the National Monument, and a crowd of more than 500 people heard that Cork is a welcoming place with no place for racism.
WATCH: Gardaí at scene as hundreds gather at separate demonstrations in Cork city 

Crowds gathered at an anti-racism protest in Cork city on Saturday. Picture: Frank O'Connor/Twitter.

Donal O’Keeffe

There were scuffles on Cork’s Grand Parade at Saturday lunchtime when about 200 anti-immigrant demonstrators confronted counter-demonstrators from a much larger group calling itself Cork Says No To Racism.

There were noisy scenes as a stalemate developed and gardaí kept the two groups apart, as both sides attempted to drown each other out with loudhailers.

The larger group had met at noon at the National Monument, and a crowd of more than 500 people heard that Cork is a welcoming place with no place for racism.

There was a friendly, family atmosphere at the monument for almost an hour, with a brass band playing and musicians and singers entertaining the crowd.

Down the Grand Parade, a smaller group had gathered outside the City Library on the Grand Parade, rallying behind banners reading “House the Irish, not the world”, “Cork says no” and “End the plantation”.

Just before 1pm, a small number of anti-immigrant protestors went toward the monument and clashed with members of the larger group.

At one point in the confrontation, a row was defused by Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent, who was demonstrating against racism and persuaded one young man to return to the group outside the library.

Approximately a dozen gardaí arrived shortly after that incident and kept the groups apart.

The stalemate is ongoing, with extra gardaí arriving just after 2pm.

More to follow 

Read More

'Cork is a safe place': Over 1,000 people mark first anniversary of Ukraine invasion with rally on Patrick St

More in this section

Public Viewing Held Ahead Of Funeral For Slain L.A. Bishop David O'Connell 'The Cork man left without saying goodbye': Bishop's friend pays heartfelt tribute at his requiem mass
City councillors expected to vote on proposal to sell land on northside to IDA for €2m City councillors expected to vote on proposal to sell land on northside to IDA for €2m
Homeless man gets eight-month sentence for verbally abusing gardaí in Cork city Homeless man gets eight-month sentence for verbally abusing gardaí in Cork city
cork city centrecork politics
<p>The group had been protesting outside the building. They were met by staff and security at the entrance to the HSE premises. Gardaí were called and the group moved on without incident. </p>

Protest group dispersed by Gardaí at Cork City vaccination centre

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more