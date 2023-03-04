WATCH: Gardaí at scene as hundreds gather at separate demonstrations in Cork city 

There were scuffles on Cork’s Grand Parade at Saturday lunchtime when about 200 anti-immigrant demonstrators confronted counter-demonstrators from a much larger group calling itself Cork Says No To Racism.

There were noisy scenes as a stalemate developed and gardaí kept the two groups apart, as both sides attempted to drown each other out with loudhailers.

The larger group had met at noon at the National Monument, and a crowd of more than 500 people heard that Cork is a welcoming place with no place for racism.

There was a friendly, family atmosphere at the monument for almost an hour, with a brass band playing and musicians and singers entertaining the crowd.

Down the Grand Parade, a smaller group had gathered outside the City Library on the Grand Parade, rallying behind banners reading “House the Irish, not the world”, “Cork says no” and “End the plantation”.

Just before 1pm, a small number of anti-immigrant protestors went toward the monument and clashed with members of the larger group.

At one point in the confrontation, a row was defused by Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent, who was demonstrating against racism and persuaded one young man to return to the group outside the library.

Approximately a dozen gardaí arrived shortly after that incident and kept the groups apart.

The stalemate is ongoing, with extra gardaí arriving just after 2pm.

