'Cork is a safe place': Over 1,000 people mark first anniversary of Ukraine invasion with rally on Patrick St

Over a thousand people gathered on Cork’s Grand Parade on Friday afternoon to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, marching along Patrick’s Street beneath banners reading “Ukraine will win” while chanting “Slava Ukraini” (Glory to Ukraine).

The organisers of the rally had told gardaí they expected perhaps 100 people to attend, but they got at least ten times that, with acres of blue and yellow flags – symbolising the bright skies of Ukraine above the endless fields of grain in the breadbasket of Europe – flying beneath the grey clouds of Cork in February.

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show that 74,458 Ukrainian refugees came to Ireland in the last year, and by December over 6,000 of them were living in Cork.

One of the organisers, Olesia Zhytkova, a native of Kyiv who came to Cork with her daughter last May, told The Echo that Cork had been true to its motto and had proven a safe harbour for Ukrainian people.

“Cork is a safe place for so many Ukrainian people and we can never repay the Irish people for their kindness,” she said. “Irish people support Ukraine a lot, and we are treated very well here.

"It is cheering us up, so thank you!”

Natalia Korkh, a Kyiv native whose surname is pronounced “the same as Cork” said every Ukrainian person in Cork was filled with mixed emotions, hope, anger, and determination, and still haunted by grief at the loss of their homes. She said the day her country was invaded was burnt into her memory, and she was sure that was the case for most Ukrainians.

“I cannot tell you what I did yesterday, but I can tell you what I did this day a year ago, minute by minute, twenty-four hours on that Thursday,” she said. Her voice breaking with emotion, she said people in Cork had shown her only kindness since she came here.

Attending the rally was Caithaoirleach of the Seanad, Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer, who recalled visiting Ukraine before the war as an election observer, and he said that war in Europe had been something that many people had believed unthinkable until February 24 2022.

He said it was a day for standing with the people of Ukraine, and for acknowledging the generosity of the Irish people.

“We are standing strong with the people of Ukraine against an illegal war, an illegal invasion, and it is important that we in the west stand up for democracy and stand in solidarity with Ukraine,” Mr Buttimer said.

Also at the rally was Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent, who said he had felt it very important to attend the rally, and he said that Ireland stand against Russia’s invasion.

“The Irish people know what it’s like to be invaded or oppressed by a larger and more powerful neighbour,” Cllr Nugent said.

“The Ukrainian people need peace...but a peace that respects the sovereignty of their country.”

The rally ended at the National Monument by the Nano Nagle footbridge, where songs were sang and speeches were read.

The eerie still of a thousand people observing a minute’s silence was broken only by a small boy in a Spider-Man hat, who chanted “Herojam slava” (Glory to our heroes”). His mam tried several times to shush him, but he was having none of it. To judge by the people who smiled at him, some through tears, nobody there minded in the least.