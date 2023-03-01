Thurles man told Garda in Cork he would throw him through a window

A MEMBER of An Garda Síochána was verbally abused by a Thurles man in Cork who told him to “go eat your f***ing dinner.”

And the same man was more threatening towards another guard during a public order incident when he warned him that he would put him through a “f***ing window.”

Now at Cork District Court, 33-year-old Thomas Cawley of Cork Simon Community has been jailed for a total of seven months.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed that sentence.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said that on August 19, 2022 shortly before 8 p.m. Garda Barry O’Shea was on foot patrol on Grand Parade when he responded to a report of intoxicated man near Centra.

“He was very intoxicated, he was unsteady on his feet, slurring his speech and verbally abused Garda O’Shea saying, ‘I’ll put you through that f***ing window’.

“He resisted arrest and attempted to kick Garda Barry O’Shea When charged he said, “F*** off. I’m not going to go anyway,” Sgt. Lyons said.

On July 22 2022 at North Main Street, Cork, the same defendant told Garda Jonathan Corcoran to, “go eat your f***ing dinner”.

He also admitted drunken charges around this time at Maylor Street, Emmet Place and St. Patrick’s Street.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said there were reports to the effect that the accused was motivated to address his difficulties and was doing so.

After hearing this submission in mitigation Judge Olann Kelleher said he would take that into consideration but also had to take account of the same man’s large number of previous convictions.