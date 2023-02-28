Tue, 28 Feb, 2023 - 20:56

Mobility hubs with charging points and bike facilities will 'benefit communities' on Cork-Limerick road

The proposed mobility hubs at key junctions
Mobility hubs with charging points and bike facilities will 'benefit communities' on Cork-Limerick road

Green Party councillor Oliver Moran highlighted that the mobility hubs, a space to park your car under CCTV with charging points and bike facilities, in order to encourage people to carpool or use public transport, were a very good idea.

Roisin Burke

NEW features for the N20/M20 - Cork to Limerick road have got the thumbs up from Green Party Councillor Oliver Moran, who said the proposed mobility hubs at key junctions, would greatly enhance the planned road.

The Green Party councillor said he was now more interested in the ‘genuinely multi-modal transport’ project which he said had transformed from last year's briefing.

Mr Moran highlighted that the mobility hubs, a space to park your car under CCTV with charging points and bike facilities, in order to encourage people to carpool or use public transport, were a very good idea.

"Compared to where the project has been coming from, and even where it was last year, I'm happier that it is developing into a genuinely multi-modal transport project. 

"Ten years ago, this was thought of as really just a roads project. Now, walking, cycling, public transport, carpooling, park and ride are all part of the mix in equal terms.

Mr Moran was speaking after a briefing on the road was given to local councillors, TDs and Senators last week.

Mr Moran said that compared to last year’s briefing the sustainable and active transport measures were far better defined.

“At the last briefing to public representatives, the road aspect felt very much as an enabler to the other aspects, which is how it should be. That was a turn-around from last year, where the sustainable transport aspects were the most ill-defined.” The Green Party councillor explained how the new features would benefit communities.

"Those sustainable travel options will benefit communities all along the route, whether it's cycling to get the train from the outskirts of Charleville, walking to visit neighbours for people living along the current N20, or carpooling into the city from Buttevant. 

"Closer to the city, a combined park and ride, mobility hub and train station at Blarney will plug into what's already underway in the city. That includes new high-frequency commuter rail services, BusConnects and cycle networks.

"It sounds like the sort of thing we've been talking about for years, the difference now is that we're on the cusp of it actually happening."

The councillor also said the briefing mentioned a timeline for taking the project to An Bord Pleanala, of one year.

Mr Moran also said the plans were coinciding with big rail and bus projects that were aligning.

“It is part of an overall transformation, it is all coming together and they are thinking about all transport options.”

Read More

Mixed reaction to approved student housing development for Cork suburb 

More in this section

Exam cheating rises Cork principals make call to revisit Leaving Cert assessment
Hope for ‘significant difference’ on long-awaited traffic calming on residential northside road Hope for ‘significant difference’ on long-awaited traffic calming on residential northside road
Law and justice concept 'No mother should be subject to that behaviour': Jail for son who carried out violent attack at mother's home
m20 limerick motorwaycork roadsroads#transport
Ex-naval instructor faces sentencing for sexual assault at Haulbowline

Ex-naval instructor faces sentencing for sexual assault at Haulbowline

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more