Mixed reaction to approved student housing development for Cork suburb 

MIXED opinions have been expressed over a decision to approve plans for a major student accommodation development in Bishopstown.

In recent days Cork City Council has green-lit plans for the construction of a purpose-built student accommodation complex containing 205 bedspaces at a site at Rossa Avenue.

The large-scale residential development (LRD), proposed by Nyle General Partner Ltd, will see the development of 16 townhouses and three four-storey apartment blocks.

The new complex will feature a range of student amenities including a cinema room, a games area, and two roof terraces.

Over 130 submissions and objections were submitted in relation to the planning application, with concerns including the height of the proposed development, the increased traffic likely to be generated, and privacy issues.

Cork City Council approved the plans subject to 36 conditions.

One condition states that, in the interests of residential amenity and to avoid overlooking, the “defensive spaces on roof gardens between the front of the parapet wall and the internal communal space shall be maintained at a minimum distance of 1.5 metres and contain hedge and shrub planting to the satisfaction of the Planning Authority for the operational use of the development”.

The two roof terraces must also adhere to restricted opening hours.

Another condition stipulates that a management company responsible for the future maintenance and upkeep of all services within the development site must be appointed.

Speaking to The Echo, Green Party councillor Colette Finn largely welcomed the grant of conditional planning.

“I made a submission broadly welcoming the development in line with the city development plan for a 15-minute city and compact growth,” she said.

“My experience of purpose-built student accommodation is that it is preferable for both students and neighbouring residents.

“If they are properly managed they enhance the area, with rubbish properly disposed of, no intrusive noise, and reduced need for a car,” she said.

Ms Finn said she hoped the new units will be rented at affordable rates.

“There were concerns locally about noise from a roof garden... adequate water and wastewater infrastructure, so I hope the conditions address these concerns,” said Ms Finn.

Sinn Féin councillor Eolan Ryng said all concerns have not adequately been addressed. “We recognise that there is a need for student housing nationally and that the housing has to be affordable.

“In this case myself and Thomas Gould TD made a joint submission on the proposed development.

“It’s disappointing that none of the observations/recommendations we put forward appear to have been reflected in the decision.”

“The same unfortunately can be said of the many submissions put together by local residents.

“There was a huge volume of these, which reflects strongly, the feeling on the ground,” he said.