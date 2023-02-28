Former Cork TD calls for ‘due process’ in Australian security threat case

A RETIRED Cork politician has expressed hope that a woman who gained work experience with him a decade ago and has been accused of being a security threat in Australia is given “due process”.

It was reported last week by Australian news outlets that Marina Sologub, a 39-year-old Irish citizen who was born an ethnic Russian in Kazakhstan and grew up in Glanmire, had been declared a potential national security threat by the Australian Security Intelligence Agency.

Ms Solugub moved to Australia from Ireland on a distinguished talent visa in 2020 and had been working in the space sector before her visa was cancelled.

Australia has, in recent months, been cancelling the visas of people they say may have direct or indirect links to the Russian government, claiming that they may pose a direct or indirect national security risk.

In her CV, which has been acquired by Australian newspapers, Ms Sologub states that she completed a master’s degree in government in University College Cork in 2012.

She claims she worked as a parliamentary assistant in Dáil Éireann for then-Labour TD Willie Penrose, in 2008 and 2009, and for then-Fine Gael TD Bernard Allen for a number of months in 2010, during his time as chair of the public accounts committee.

Mr Penrose has disputed Ms Sologub’s claim that she was employed as his personal assistant, saying that while she gained work experience over a brief period in his Co Westmeath constituency office, she was never a paid employee.

Australian media have reported that Ms Sologub worked for the National Space Centre in Midleton between 2011 and 2017.

Contacted by The Echo, Mr Allen, who served as a TD for Cork North Central from 1981 to 2011, said he had been very surprised at the reports that Ms Sologub was facing deportation from Australia as an alleged security risk.

“She worked with me on a work experience programme from UCC for a period of about five or six months, around 2010. From there she went to work in the space centre in Midleton,” Mr Allen said.

“She was pleasant and competent in any work she was given, which was fairly routine work as she was inexperienced at the time. She was one of a lot of interns that came through the system.

“She was married with a family in Glanmire at the time. She was a mature student,” he said.

“I hope she is allowed due process, that’s all. She’s been found guilty of nothing. Homeland security, be it in Australia or the United States, they have their priorities, but people need to get due process also.”

Mr Allen expressed his confidence that Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin and the department would monitor the situation.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s This Week on Sunday, Mr Martin confirmed Ms Sologub had been in contact with the Irish authorities seeking assistance.

“My understanding is the person has contacted our consular services,” he said.

“The Australian government, it’s a matter for them in terms of their security situation, and they don’t necessarily contact us in respect of security concerns that they have or in respect of deportations that they make as a result of security concerns.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs told The Echo: “The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case in Australia, further to contact made by the citizen there.

“The department provides consular assistance to Irish citizens where requested and appropriate. The department cannot intervene in matters related to another country’s immigration decisions. Australia’s national security and immigration policies are, of course, matters for the authorities there.”

“As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of any individual matter.”