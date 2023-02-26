Sun, 26 Feb, 2023 - 22:35

Reports woman who grew in Cork declared potential security threat in Australia

Marina Sologub, who was born in Kazakhstan and grew up in Glanmire, is an Irish citizen and it is understood she has been in Australia since 2020.
Marina Sologub, who grew up in Glanmire, Cork, has been declared a potential national security threat in Australia where she now lives.

Echo reporter

A woman who grew up in Cork and studied in University College Cork has been accused of being a security threat in Australia, according to reports in Australian media.

Marina Sologub, who was born in Kazakhstan and grew up in Glanmire, is an Irish citizen and it is understood she has been in Australia since 2020.

Last week, it was reported in Australia that she has been declared a potential national security threat by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation.

Her CV, acquired by Australian newspapers, states that she worked in the office of then Cork North-Central TD Bernard Allen and later another Irish TD.

Mr Allen confirmed to The Sunday Times that she had worked for him, adding he was “gobsmacked” by the reports. 

It has also been reported in Australia that she worked for the National Space Centre in Midleton between 2011 and 2017 and worked in the space industry in Australia for a time. 

It is understood she now faces deportation from Australia.

