Fiona Corcoran to be keynote speaker at Network Cork event

NETWORK CORK’S latest event, which takes place on Wednesday evening at The Metropole Hotel, will focus on PR skills for businesses and individuals to highlight their story in a way that remains authentic to them.

The keynote speaker for Making Your Story Matter event will be Fiona Corcoran of Healy Communications. Fiona has a wealth of experience when it comes to sourcing stories that audiences will want to hear, from her current role to her stint as editor and producer of The Opinion Line on Cork’s 96FM, senior news reporter with Cork’s 96FM and C103, and her ten years spent in the newsroom at Cork’s RedFM. She also worked with Midlands 103 and the Athlone Topic newspaper.

“I believe that everyone has a good story to tell but it’s important for people who are promoting their business to get the right angle on that story so that it will attract the attention of the media and the audience you’re targeting,” Fiona said.

Fiona will be in conversation with the evening’s MC, Network Cork Vice President and Awards Coordinator Susana Marambio.

Susana will also officially launch the annual Network Cork Businesswoman of the Year Awards on the night and will be joined by Head of Enterprise at Cork City Council, Dr. Niall O’Keeffe, speaking on behalf of Cork City’s Local Enterprise Office. Dr O’Keeffe will speak about the range of services that Cork City LEO provides.

To assist those considering submissions to the awards, MC Susana will also be joined by a panel of 2022 winners who will share their experiences of taking part in the Businesswoman of the Year Awards. The panel will include Noella Carroll of Pinnaklo Ltd., Sandra Looney of To Have and To Hold, Sinead O’Flynn of Health4U and Gillian Roche of GE Healthcare.

“We are delighted to have Fiona and Niall with us on the night, as well as our panel of previous Businesswoman of the Year awards winners,” President of the Network Ireland Cork branch Ingrid Seim said.

"The continuity of what Network Cork provides in terms of providing a strong voice for women in business is reliant on us being grounded in our wider business community, on being able to elevate our members stories, and on centring everyone’s achievements within a bigger picture.

“We hope everyone walks away from tonight with some real insights into how they can create that bigger picture for themselves also.”

The event, which runs from 7pm – 9pm, is free for members and €25 for non-members. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.