Parts of southside facing water outages on Monday and Tuesday 

Uisce Éireann has warned of possible water supply disruptions in parts of Cork city’s southside on Monday and Tuesday.

The water utility company, which was previously called Irish Water, said mains flushing and mains repair works would affect parts of Douglas on Monday and Tuesday.

Uisce Éireann said water mains flushing is scheduled to take place from 9am until 9pm on Monday 27 February and may cause supply outages to Dunmahon, Belvedere Lawn, Trabeg Lawn, Mahon Avenue, Clermont Avenue, South Douglas Road, Willow Park, Ballincurrig Court, Glencurrig, Mount Vernon Crescent, Douglas and surrounding areas, Uisce Éireann said.

The company said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

Douglas is one of the areas which has been affected by discoloured water since the water utility company opened its new water treatment plant on the Lee Road last July.

As reported in The Echo last week, on Monday 22 August 2022, an Irish Water official emailed the Environmental Protection Agency to inform it of an increase in complaints of discoloured water in Cork city, following chemical changes made by Irish Water to its water treatment process, changes which caused the stripping of rust from the insides of the city’s century-old water mains.

The mail contained the tacit acknowledgement that the discolouration had been caused by Irish Water itself, saying: “There is the potential that process changes, particularly the change in the pH corrective chemical in use, i.e. from Lime to Caustic, may be contributing to the problem and causing the water to become more corrosive”.

Updates regarding the flushing work in Douglas will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number: CCI00059747.

Separate mains repair works in Douglas on Monday may cause supply disruptions to Templegrove, The Vicarage, Douglas, and surrounding areas, Uisce Éireann said.

Updates will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number: COR00059682.

Further works, described as “essential”, may cause may cause intermittent supply disruptions on Tuesday to Endsleigh Estate, Endsleigh Park, Woodview, Douglas Hall Lawn, Douglas Wells Apartments, Riverbank, Reeves Wood, Summerville, Well Road and surrounding areas.

These works are scheduled to take place from 9am until 6pm on Tuesday 28 February.

Mains repair work is also scheduled at Baile Mhic Íre, and will take place from 6pm until 11.55pm tonight and may cause supply outages.

Updates regarding this work will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number: COR00059722.

In a nod to Baile Mhic Íre being a thriving part of the Muskerry Gaeltacht, the company’s website offers the following message as Gaeilge: “Seans go mbeidh cur isteach ar an soláthar uisce i Baile Mhic Íre agus ceantair áitiúla i gContae Corcaigh de bharr deisúcháin riachtanach.

“Beidh an obair seo ar siúl ó 6in go dtí 11.55in ar an 27ú Feabhra.

“Is féidir an uimhir uathúil seo a thabhairt má tá ceist agat maidir leis an gcur isteach: COR00059722.”