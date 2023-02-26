Cork's Holly Cairns set to lead Social Democrats

West Cork TD Holly Cairns is set to become the next leader of the Social Democrats, after announcing her intention to run earlier today.

Last week the party’s co-leaders, Roisin Shortall and Catherine Murphy, announced they are to stand down.

The women said that they had spent many months considering stepping aside, but had decided now was the right time to allow for their successor to “put their own print” on the party before an election.

After being the focus of some speculation in recent days, Ms Cairns announced on social media on Sunday that she will put herself forward to be the next leader of the Social Democrats.

"I’m excited to announce that I am putting myself forward to be the next leader of the Social Democrats," she said.

It is expected Ms Cairns will run unopposed, with other party TDs showing support for her bid.

Wicklow TD Jennifer Whitmore said she backed Ms Cairns’ bid in a video message on Twitter.

“I am delighted to hear that Holly is putting herself forward for the leadership of the Social Democrats and I’m here to say I’m putting my full support behind her," she said.

"I think Holly would make an incredible leader for the party and I’m looking forward to the next chapter."

TD for Dublin Bay North Cian O'Callaghan also ruled out a run for the position.

"Delighted that Holly is going forward to be the next leader of the Social Democrats," he wrote on Twitter.

"Holly will be a fantastic leader and has my full 100 per cent support."

Dublin TD Gary Gannon had previously ruled himself out of the running.

In an interview with Today with Claire Byrne, Deputy Gannon said he planned to show "leadership within the party" but did not intend to put his hat in the ring.

The Social Democrats currently have six TDs in the Dáil, and garnered around 2.9% of first preference votes in the 2020 general election.

They won a similar amount of first preference votes in the local elections.

The latest opinion polls put the party at around 4%.