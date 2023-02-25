New homeless figures 'worrying' says Cork TD 

A record of 529 adults are now in emergency accommodation in Cork, according to new figures released by the Department of Housing on Friday.

The Monthly Homelessness Report for January 2023 includes data collected on a monthly basis for the period from January 2021 to January 2023 for Cork and Kerry.

The report shows an increase of 16 percent in twelve months in the number of adults in emergency accommodation in Cork leading up to January 2023, and a 5 percent increase since December 2022.

The number of adults in emergency accommodation in Cork and Kerry in January 2023 was 585 people, up 6 percent in twelve months, and up 4 percent since December 2022.

Some 747 men, women, and children in the southwest were depending on emergency accommodation in January 2023, up 10 percent in twelve months, an increase of 5 percent since December 2022.

Women now account for one in every three people (34 percent) in emergency accommodation in the southwest, up from 28 percent a year ago.

Cork Simon Community said the Department of Housing’s figures reflect the “unprecedented pressure on its services.” “Our emergency shelter saw a record average of 79 people per night staying in January, a figure that has been slowly but steadily increasing each month since last summer when full capacity was restored following the easing of Covid-related health and safety measures,” said spokesperson Paul Sheehan.

“Our emergency shelter is packed to the rafters, every spare floorspace is in use. Our outreach team has been meeting increasing numbers of people sleeping rough, presenting to our day service and depending on our soup run.

“We’re seeing this level of increasing need despite a Government moratorium on evictions remaining in place. It is due to be lifted at the end of March, in just five weeks.

“The Government’s moratorium needs to be extended. Not doing so puts a significant number of already vulnerable individuals and families and further risk,”

added Mr Sheehan.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, said, “it is deeply concerning that in the middle of the eviction ban, we are seeing increases in homelessness. Family homelessness rose in Cork and Kerry over the month with an additional 14 children now sleeping in emergency accommodation.

“Figures published in the latest Cork City Council Housing Progress Report show that 74 percent of people in homeless accommodation were there for longer than six months. The government have sat on their hands throughout this eviction ban instead of taking the necessary actions to ensure people can leave emergency accommodation.

“I am getting more worried by the day that, come June, we will be facing a crisis in emergency accommodation in Cork like we have never seen before.”

The figures “will bring a fresh wave of fear for families and individuals facing homelessness when the eviction ban lifts. There is now no excuse. The government must give these people certainty and extend the ban. Twenty-six people lost their homes in January in Cork. This is on top of already record-high homeless figures nationally.

“This is shameful. The broken policies of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have driven this from crisis to emergency to disaster. The eviction ban must be extended until the end of the year and that time must be used to introduce emergency measures. We need a new government with an ambitious plan to fix housing and accelerate the delivery of affordable and social homes. It’s time for change,” added Mr Gould.