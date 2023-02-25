Cork artist performing in Mitchelstown caves in March

A Cork artist is set to perform in an unusual location in a once in an exclusive fan experience.

Indie electronic musician Eoin French, who is better known under his stage name Talos, will give a new meaning to underground music as he performs his hit songs in the Mitchelstown caves.

This unique gig comes in collaboration with Samsung Ireland who will launch their new phone at the cave concert on March 7.

The tech company believe that the Cork artist and location are the perfect pair to highlight features in the new Galaxy S23 that allow users to capture higher quality sound and low light videos.

30 lucky fans are being given the chance to attend the concert through an online competition running across the brand’s social media platforms.

The prize also includes free coach transport from and back to Dublin City Centre, along with ‘grab and go’ food bags and beverages. One winner will also be chosen to receive a brand-new Galaxy S23 Ultra of their own.

Talos is no stranger to going underground at the Mitchelstown caves having performed there alongside Lisa Hannigan, Gavin James, Lyra and Moncrieff in 2021 as part of Subterranean Sessions - Songs From Beneath The Surface Of The Earth, a one-off music special on RTÉ2.

Having grown up on the north side of Cork city, French, trained as an architect, and lectured in architecture at University College Cork. He went on to study in the Cork School of Music and began his career in 2013.

The Cork musician’s first album, Wild Alee, was nominated for the Choice Music Prize, and The Irish Times awarded it four stars, calling it "a spectacularly assured debut deserving of a wide audience". His second album, Far Out Dust, was released in 2019 followed by his most recent Dear Chaos, which was released in October last year.

To be in with a chance to see the show, Cork fans are invited to enter the competition here.