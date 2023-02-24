Could Conor and Jock return? The rumour mill is in overdrive

RUMOURS in the Crosshaven area have fuelled speculation about a new Young Offenders series that it is believed will begin shooting in the coming months.

It was previously accepted that the programme had ceased production indefinitely. However, it is hoped that loveable rogues Chris and Jock, will live to fight another day or, more importantly, another season.

The Echo has learned that accommodation has been booked for some of the crew in the Crosshaven area, much to the excitement of locals. Passage West, Carrigaline, and Monkstown are on the cards as potential locations for the series.

The coming-of-age sitcom was originally developed as a spin-off from the movie of the same name released in 2016.

The Young Offenders began production in 2018 and follows the misadventures of Chris and Jock played by Cork actors, Rochestown native Alex Murphy and Chris Walley from Glanmire.

A location scout associated with the show has been spotted in the Crosshaven area.

Nonetheless, the team behind the programme remain tight-lipped about the exciting development.

Fianna Fáil councillor Audrey Buckley, who lives in the locality, said that everyone in the community is enthusiastic about the project and can’t wait for filming to begin. “We weren’t sure initially if it was going to be a film or a series,” she said.

“It’s not surprising there’s a chance the crew might come here as it’s a beautiful spot. It’s also exciting to consider the revenue it might bring into the area. The hope is that it will boost tourism in the area and bring in more visitors. It’s great that they will be showcasing the lower harbour area.”

Ms Buckley said the news has come as a great source of joy for teenagers in particular.

“When my 14-year-old son first heard they would be filming he was so excited. I hadn’t let him watch the film at one time because he was so young at the time but now that boys have access to wifi and laptops, they will always find a way.

“The young people around here, in particular, seem to love the show as the humour really resonates with them.”

Chris Walley, Jock and Alex Murphy, Conor on the set of the BBC six part series The Young Offenders. Picture Dan Linehan

Conor Middleton, general manager of Centra in Crosshaven, said he would be willing to distribute free ice creams to cast and crew on the day if they are filming in the area.

“We do the best ice cream here and would be happy to link up with the cast and crew if they decide to film here,” he said.

“Last time we were able to watch them filming as the scene was right across from the shop. The two lads — Alex Murphy and Chris Walley — were there.

“They were just two of many celebrities that visited Crosshaven in recent years. Rod Stewart arrived in on a yacht the summer before last which was great because we always love seeing well known faces in the area.”

Mr Middleton said the speculation has sent the Crosshaven rumour mill into overdrive. “I heard the rumour but nothing has been confirmed yet. Last time they came they filmed in Myrtleville, Fountainstown, and the village of Crosshaven. It was such a success last time that it’s not surprising they may want to consider this again.”

Hope of a fourth season of the show had previously been ruled out by actor PJ Gallagher, who plays principal Barry Dunne.

He said in 2021 that a return of the show looked highly unlikely despite how much he wanted to reprise his role in the future.