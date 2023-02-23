Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 16:13

Popular Cork diner opening eighth location

Planning has been approved by the Cork County Council for the development of a new drive-thru restaurant in Midleton.
Popular Cork diner opening eighth location

82 year old Dino Cregan is set to welcome his 8th family chip shop in Cork.

Elaine Whelan

The iconic Cork eatery, Dino’s Family Chip Shop is set to expand further into East Cork.

Planning has been approved by the Cork County Council for the development of a new drive-thru restaurant in Midleton.

Dino’s new location will be the first of the franchise to expand into East Cork.

Read More

Krispy Kreme to open first Cork store

The new Dino’s fast-food restaurant will be located at Market Green in Knockgriffin, near to the Midleton Fire Station.

The beloved Cork chain’s newest restaurant will see an indoor dining area, 18 customer parking spaces as well as two outdoor pay booths for the drive-thru service.

Applications were also submitted to the County Council to allow for larger payment booths to ensure an easier transaction for both staff and customer, as well as a turning area in the vehicular access road, a wall sign on the south elevation and a raised flat roof over the already permitted service yards.

The Midleton location is set to become the eighth Dino’s Family Chip Shop diner, with others opened in Turners Cross, Grange, Bishopstown, Blackpool, Douglas, Ballincollig, and Kinsale.

The restaurant specialises in providing traditional fish and chips, as well as burgers and other fast food items, with a special emphasis on supporting local Cork suppliers and using local ingredients.

The first Dino’s Chip Shop was opened in 1970 on Tower Street in Cork city by owner, Dino Cregan with help from famous Cork ship shop owner, Jackie Lennox.

"I built the chipper bit by bit myself starting in 1969 and I got great help from the late Jackie Lennox and his wife. If people knew what I started with they wouldn't believe it, I started with about 40 pence. That is the way we started, in a very simple way. It was Mary and myself, she was a great help at the time and we had four kids,” Mr Cregan explained the humble beginnings of Dino’s Family Chip Shop as it continues to expand.

The Midleton location is set to become the eighth Dino’s Family Chip Shop diner, with others opened in Turners Cross, Grange, Bishopstown, Blackpool, Douglas, Ballincollig, and Kinsale.

Since the opening of his first store 53 years ago, the now 82-year-old owner shared the philosophy that ‘you are only as good as your last bag of chips’.

More in this section

Psychiatric report being prepared on Cork man tracked down by 'vigilante paedophile-hunting group' Psychiatric report being prepared on Cork man tracked down by 'vigilante paedophile-hunting group'
Krispy Kreme to open first Cork store Krispy Kreme to open first Cork store
Extra tickets for The Frames Cork gigs this summer Extra tickets for The Frames Cork gigs this summer
corkcork business
<p>All three will appear before court again on April 27 next when it is expected the books of evidence will be served.</p>

Three arrested and charged with drugs offences in Cork released on bail

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more