Popular Cork diner opening eighth location

The iconic Cork eatery, Dino’s Family Chip Shop is set to expand further into East Cork.

Planning has been approved by the Cork County Council for the development of a new drive-thru restaurant in Midleton.

Dino’s new location will be the first of the franchise to expand into East Cork.

The new Dino’s fast-food restaurant will be located at Market Green in Knockgriffin, near to the Midleton Fire Station.

The beloved Cork chain’s newest restaurant will see an indoor dining area, 18 customer parking spaces as well as two outdoor pay booths for the drive-thru service.

Applications were also submitted to the County Council to allow for larger payment booths to ensure an easier transaction for both staff and customer, as well as a turning area in the vehicular access road, a wall sign on the south elevation and a raised flat roof over the already permitted service yards.

The Midleton location is set to become the eighth Dino’s Family Chip Shop diner, with others opened in Turners Cross, Grange, Bishopstown, Blackpool, Douglas, Ballincollig, and Kinsale.

The restaurant specialises in providing traditional fish and chips, as well as burgers and other fast food items, with a special emphasis on supporting local Cork suppliers and using local ingredients.

The first Dino’s Chip Shop was opened in 1970 on Tower Street in Cork city by owner, Dino Cregan with help from famous Cork ship shop owner, Jackie Lennox.

"I built the chipper bit by bit myself starting in 1969 and I got great help from the late Jackie Lennox and his wife. If people knew what I started with they wouldn't believe it, I started with about 40 pence. That is the way we started, in a very simple way. It was Mary and myself, she was a great help at the time and we had four kids,” Mr Cregan explained the humble beginnings of Dino’s Family Chip Shop as it continues to expand.

Since the opening of his first store 53 years ago, the now 82-year-old owner shared the philosophy that ‘you are only as good as your last bag of chips’.