Concerned Cork residents want rethink on aspects of BusConnects plan

RESIDENTS living on Cork’s historic Summerhill North have implored the National Transport Authority (NTA) to take heed of their concerns surrounding proposals for the area under BusConnects Cork.

This afternoon locals mounted a protest to demonstrate their opposition to what they contend are unworkable proposals for the area which would see three lanes of traffic – a dedicated bus lane and two lanes of general traffic – “shoehorned” into Summerhill North as part of the Route B: Mayfield to City sustainable transport corridor (STC).

Speaking to The Echo at the protest, local resident, Hugh Lorigan, said residents would not be opposed to a bus lane if the car traffic was reduced to one lane on the hill.

“We welcome BusConnects and a bus corridor but we don’t want a quality or designated bus corridor and two lanes of traffic.

“We think that shoehorning three lanes of traffic through an Architectural Conservation Area will kill the community.

“So, we think there should be one lane of traffic and one lane of designated bus, which can also be used by cyclists and other [road] users like scooters,” he said.

Mr Lorigan said to accommodate the carriageway expansion, the NTA is proposing to narrow the existing footpaths, something he said locals are vehemently against.

Residents of Summerhill North, Cork Mary Mangan and Hugh Lorigan at the yellow line showing the part of the footpath which couldbe taken away when the new BusConnects corridor is introduced. Picture Dan Linehan

This was also articulated by Nuala Fenton, a fellow local resident.

“We’re particularly concerned about the pavements being narrowed, that it won’t be safe.

“People really use these paths, there’s a lot of walking in and out of town so it’s full of pedestrians all the time, loads of children going to school, families – you need enough space to safely pass each other out on the pavements.

“Whereas this will have people having to cut out onto the road,” she explained.

Local Fine Gael councillor, Joe Kavanagh said that narrowing the footpaths would be counterproductive to what BusConnects Cork is trying to achieve.

“The proposal is to narrow these footpaths, now if you narrow footpaths straight away you’re limiting what they’re trying to promote – sustainable travel.

“Sustainable travel means public transport, cycling, walking, getting people out of cars.

“All you’re going to do by narrowing footpaths is pull people back into cars because they can’t walk,” he said.

The loss of on-street parking associated with the current proposal is also among residents’ concerns.

“These cars actually belong to the people living in the houses here, they have no driveways, they have nowhere else to park so where are they going to go?

Residents of Summerhill North, Cork David and Charlie Murphy with Valerie Kent and her children Finn, Laoise and Jessie standing at the yellow line showing part of the footpath which may be taken away when the new BusConnects corridor is introduced. Picture Dan Linehan

“It’s all very well to say they should get rid of their cars and take the bus or buy a bike and cycle to wherever they’re going but a lot of people may not have that option.

“Cars are not going away and I think we have to remember that,” he continued.

Mr Kavanagh said he hoped the NTA would listen to the concerns expressed.

This was echoed by Green Party councillor, Oliver Moran.

“The community on Summerhill have been really positively engaged on the plans, probably the most engaged in the city.

“I know from speaking to both residents and the NTA that dialogue is still open.

“The latest drawings are so far just that, only drawings.

“They aren't the final proposals for this phase of the consultation.

“They were a shock when they were shown to residents, but I'd still remain hopeful that a way forward can be found before the next iteration is finalised,” he said.

A spokesperson for the NTA said:

“As part of the consultation process, BusConnects Cork has been engaging with residents’ groups along the proposed STC B: Mayfield to City route including with representatives of Summerhill North.

“At our most recent meeting with this group, we shared with them a revised draft proposal for discussion.

“We are continuing to review the proposals for STC B and look forward to further engagement with the group in the weeks ahead.”