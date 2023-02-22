Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 14:42

Domino’s to opening new pizza place in Cork city with 20 new jobs

Wilton Domino’s is the 58th store in the Republic of Ireland and the lucky 58th customer on the day will receive a year’s supply of Domino’s Pizza Parties to share with friends.
Domino's Pizza , Wilton,Cork Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Martin Mongan

MAJOR pizza chain Domino’s will celebrate a new store opening in Wilton on Thursday, March 2 from 3-5pm, with the ultimate student pizza party.

The store will welcome members of neighbouring universities Munster Technological University and University College Cork to an evening of entertainment with music, retro video games and of course fresh, piping hot pizza. 

Cathal McDonnell, franchisee at Wilton Domino’s said: 

“We’re thrilled to be opening a new store in Wilton, allowing us to deliver our delicious menu of handcrafted pizzas to even more of our loyal customers across Cork.” 

Wilton Domino’s has 20 jobs available, including store management, pizza chefs, customer service and delivery drivers.

Those interested in joining the Domino’s Wilton team can send their CVs to dominospizzacork@gmail.com.

