New Cork mural brightens up Turners Cross

The mural depicts two laborers from the 1920's who were working on the construction of Capwell Road at the time.
The new Turners Cross mural was created by artist Peter Martin

Elaine Whelan

Cork artist Peter Martin has completed Cork City’s newest mural.

The large-scale artwork is located on the gable wall of Turners Cross Community Centre on Curragh Road.

The mural depicts two laborers from the 1920’s who were working on the construction of Capwell Road at the time.

The historic depiction was commissioned by the Turners Cross Community Association and funded by Cork City Council as part of the Council Centenary Fund.

Artist and secondary school teacher based in Cork City, Peter Martin is the co-organiser of the Cork contemporary street art project, Ardú.

Ardú arrived in Cork in October 2020 injecting a burst of colour, vibrancy, and life into the city in lockdown.

Mr Martin has completed a number of murals throughout Cork City, and his stained-glass work is housed in many public and private collections both in Ireland and abroad.

“People can feel really separated from art and creativity. Unless you are in a certain bubble, you can feel like that world is so distant from you. With street art, it is the expectation,” he said, highlighting the importance of creating murals and art across Cork City.

