Man convicted of dealing cocaine also sentenced for assaulting man with a spanner

A young man who has just been convicted for cocaine dealing was also sentenced for striking another man repeatedly on the head and body with a spanner.

A total sentence of 18 months was imposed on Jamie Mullins. Garda Raphael Liston outlined the background to the two cases against Jamie Mullins before Cork Circuit Criminal Court – one for assault causing harm and the other for having cocaine for sale or supply.

“In the early hours of September 6 2020, the injured party and a small group of friends were in the Riverstown/Glanmire areas.

“Jamie Mullins alighted from a car that pulled up. The injured party was uneasy. He (injured party) tried to placate him, he knew him in passing. They had no previous argument, no bad blood.

“Jamie Mullins went to the boot of the car and removed a spanner and struck the injured party in head with it. He continued to attack him. The weapon was used with force.

“He was bleeding heavily from the head. His finger was fractured. There was a clear mark of the spanner on his back from the impact.

“CCTV showed an attack on a defenceless victim on the ground.

“Jamie Mullins has 42 previous convictions, three for having knives, eight for public order offences and one for assault causing harm,” Garda Liston said.

As well as pleading guilty to assault causing harm, Jamie Mullins signed a plea of guilty to a charge that on October 1 2021 he had cocaine for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

Garda Liston described how the accused first tried to evade the detection of the drugs offence but was soon caught.

“I presented at the front door of the house at 5 Glenfields Park, Ballyvolane, Cork. At first he thought it was a bail check by the gardaí. I announced I had a warrant to search the house.

“He came down the stairs, ran into the garden and threw items out. He returned with no items. They were retrieved – wraps of white powder, mixing bowl and deal bags.

“The street value of cocaine was €3,820,” Garda Liston said.

Donal O’Sullivan, defence barrister said: “He had a difficult enough background, going back to his teenage years.”

Judge Helen Boyle imposed two concurrent sentences on the accused. He got two years and six months with the last year suspended for the cocaine. For the assault, there was a two-year sentence with the last six months suspended.