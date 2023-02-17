Fri, 17 Feb, 2023 - 16:22

Cork schoolgirl to raise funds for Turkey and Syria

Wanting to do her part for the humanitarian crisis, seven-year-old Tess O’Shea has had the inspired idea to put the clothes she doesn’t use anymore, to good use.
All proceeds from the event will go towards the earthquake relief fund, as well as to Crumlin Children's Hospital.

Elaine Whelan

A west Cork schoolgirl is hoping her love of fashion will benefit those lives have been impacted by the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The Clonakilty fashionista has organised a pop-up shop in her local GAA hall selling clothes they she has outgrown.

Taking place on Saturday, February 18 in Ardfield, Clonakilty, visitors can choose from a beautiful array of girls clothes for a good cause.

Tess and her mum, Thérèse both share a love of fashion.
“It's all systems go for Saturday. Tess has all her clothes ready. She is so excited and can't wait to be the manager of her boutique to boss us all around,” Tess’s mother, Thérèse said ahead of the weekend.

“She has lots of beautiful, preloved clothes which are in perfect condition, she would love for someone else to love them as much as she did.”

 Tess has been working hard ahead of her pop-up shop, designing her Tess Boutique logos, bags and labels.

Seven-year-old Tess has been working hard to make her pop-up shop a success.
“All money raised will be donated to a cause close to our hearts CMRF Crumlin and most recently to the devastation in Turkey and Syria. To make us all feel a bit helpless, this is our way of supporting in some small way,” Ms O’Shea told.

Customers will be treated to a coffee and cake while they shop and will also have a chance to win some fantastic prizes donated by the local Clonakilty community.

Tess’s Boutique will be open in St James’s GAA Hall from 2 to 4pm tomorrow, February 18.

