Suspect arrested in connection with shooting of Cork-born Bishop in LA, according to reports

Los Angeles authorities investigating the murder of Cork-born Bishop David O’Connell have made an arrest in the case, according to US media reports.

69-year-old Bishop O’Connell, who was a native of Brooklodge, Glanmire, was shot dead in his home in Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles, on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the murder, did not confirm the arrest, but the Los Angeles Times, quoting unnamed law enforcement sources, reports that a man was arrested.

Eric Garcetti, mayor of Los Angeles, described Bishop O’Connell as a peacemaker and a fighter for justice in his adopted home city.

Meanwhile, further tributes were paid over the weekend at the church where Bishop O'Connell celebrated his first mass over 40 years ago.

The atmosphere in Glounthaune was one of shock as locals recalled the 69-year-old who was born in Brooklodge near Glanmire.

Auxiliary Bishop of Los Angeles, David O’Connell was baptised and ordained in the Sacred Heart Church Glounthaune where prayers were said for him today.

People in the area also spoke of their childhood connections with the Bishop who attended school in the area.

Barry O’Mahony from Glounthaune Village recalled how the bishop had visited their home for lunch during breaktime from school as many families did in the area.

“There were four households in the village who would take children in for lunch from the primary school across the road. That was the done thing back then.

"My mother used to look after David and his siblings. I remember her speaking about his mother at the time. Most of the mothers knew each other and would really look after the children whether that was with a pot of soup or Bovril and chocolate or whatever was going at the time.

"David and his siblings were there for the full school period from what I can remember.”

He recalled his mother speaking very fondly of the family growing up.

“There are people out there who would have a lot more memories of him. I mostly remember what my mother told me. I knew he had entered the priesthood but I had no idea he had rose to the position that he had.”

Meanwhile, Co-Parish Priest Fr Damian O'Mahony addressed the congregation attending 10am mass where he spoke about the tragedy.

"A native of this parish of Glounthaune, who was baptised here in this church in 1953, so brutally killed and murdered in his home in Los Angeles, we pray for him at this time, for all the good work he has done as priest and bishop.

"A man who never lost touch with his Cork roots. Even though he was on the other side of the world, his heart was here I suppose in Cork, particularly in Glounthaune parish. A man who would have said mass in this church and in Knockraha over the years.”

He also acknowledged his family adding: "We also pray for and remember his family at this time in the parish. Kieran, his brother up there in Brooklodge, and other family members and relations and friends - his many, many friends in this time of heartbreak, shock, tears, sadness and sorrow and all here in the parish who would have known him as well.

"So we pray that the Lord may welcome Bishop Dave now to that place that has been prepared for him and that heavenly home may console family, friends and loved ones."