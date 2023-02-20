Bishop from Glanmire, shot in LA, noted as a ‘peacemaker’

"We pray that the Lord will console Bishop David’s many friends in Cork and throughout Ireland.”
In a statement, Most Reverend José H. Gomez, Archbishop of Los Angeles said Bishop O’Connell was a ‘peacemaker’ with a heart for the poor and the immigrant.
he said.
“He had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honoured and protected,” said the Most Reverend Gomez “He was also a good friend, and I will miss him greatly. I know we all will. Please join me in praying for Bishop Dave and for his family in Ireland. May Our Lady of Guadalupe wrap him in the mantle of her love, and may the angels lead him into paradise, and may he rest in peace,” he added.
According to the LA diocese, Bishop O’Connell received a BA in Philosophy and English Literature from University College Dublin in 1975, a Bachelor of Divinity from Maynooth College in 1977 and a Masters of Spirituality from Mount St. Mary’s College in 1987.
He served for 45 years in the US, where he was Associate Pastor at St. Raymond in Downey, St. Maria Goretti in Long Beach, and St. Hillary in Pico Rivera, and then as Pastor of St. Frances X. Cabrini, Ascension Catholic Church, St. Eugene and St. Michael Parishes.