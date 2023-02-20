Bishop from Glanmire, shot in LA, noted as a ‘peacemaker’

WARM tributes have been paid to a Cork-born bishop who was shot dead in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Bishop David O’Connell was shot in a house in a suburb of the city.

The 69-year-old bishop, who hailed from Glanmire, was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot in the torso.

Bishop Fintan Gavin of Cork and Ross Diocese said the tragic death of Bishop O’Connell has sent “shockwaves” across his native Diocese.

On behalf of the people, priests and religious of the Diocese of Cork and Ross, he offered his prayerful support to the O’Connell family in Cork, to Archbishop José Gomes and the people, priests and religious of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

"We pray that the Lord will console Bishop David’s many friends in Cork and throughout Ireland.”

In a statement, Most Reverend José H. Gomez, Archbishop of Los Angeles said Bishop O’Connell was a ‘peacemaker’ with a heart for the poor and the immigrant.

“I am very sad to report that our beloved Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell has passed away unexpectedly. It is a shock and I have no words to express my sadness. As a priest and later a bishop here in Los Angeles for forty-five years, Bishop Dave was a man of deep prayer who had a great love for Our Blessed Mother. He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant,” he said.

“He had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honoured and protected,” said the Most Reverend Gomez “He was also a good friend, and I will miss him greatly. I know we all will. Please join me in praying for Bishop Dave and for his family in Ireland. May Our Lady of Guadalupe wrap him in the mantle of her love, and may the angels lead him into paradise, and may he rest in peace,” he added.

According to the LA diocese, Bishop O’Connell received a BA in Philosophy and English Literature from University College Dublin in 1975, a Bachelor of Divinity from Maynooth College in 1977 and a Masters of Spirituality from Mount St. Mary’s College in 1987.

He served for 45 years in the US, where he was Associate Pastor at St. Raymond in Downey, St. Maria Goretti in Long Beach, and St. Hillary in Pico Rivera, and then as Pastor of St. Frances X. Cabrini, Ascension Catholic Church, St. Eugene and St. Michael Parishes.