Cork weather: Met Éireann advise of 'noticeably colder' conditions over coming days

The mild weather we've been experiencing is set to come to an end. 
The relatively mild weather we've been experiencing over the past few weeks is to come to an end tomorrow evening with "noticeably colder" conditions set to move in.

Amy Nolan

The relatively mild weather we’ve been experiencing over the past few weeks is to come to an end tomorrow evening with “noticeably colder” conditions set to move in.

According to the latest forecast from Met Éireann, today will be a predominantly dry day across Munster with just some patchy drizzle and mist at times.

The national forecaster said it will remain “relatively mild” for the time of year, with highs of 11 to 13 degrees during the day. 

However, temperatures are expected to dip to lows of around five to eight degrees in the province overnight.

Tomorrow will likely be a wetter day, with highest temperatures of around nine to 12 degrees.

The current national forecast states that it will turn colder from tomorrow evening, with the risk of night-time frosts returning.

Wednesday will be a “noticeably colder day” across the country with sunshine and widespread blustery showers.

Some of the showers will be heavy and a few may turn wintry over hills and mountains, especially towards evening.

There will also be a risk of isolated thunderstorms. 

Afternoon temperatures will range from about six to nine degrees “but it will feel colder in the brisk northwest wind” Met Éireann has stated.

The showers will become increasingly confined to western and northwestern coasts on Wednesday night and much of the country will be “dry, clear and cold”.

Conditions are expected to remain cool on Thursday and Friday.

