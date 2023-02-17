Fri, 17 Feb, 2023 - 09:33

Four social projects will provide 64 homes in Cork town

The developments consist of a Cork County Council turnkey development and three schemes undertaken in partnership between the council and approved housing bodies Charleville Sheltered Housing Services, Tuath Housing, and Peter McVerry Trust.
Pictured is The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins with John Enright, Project Manager Buckley Construction Group, Cllr John Paul OShea, Maurice Manning, Director of Services for Housing Cork County Council, John Buckley, MD of Buckley Construction Group Keith Jones, Senior Engineer, Housing Cork County Council and Cllr Ian Doyle during a visit to four Social Housing Developments in Charleville. Photo by Sean Jefferies Photography.

Breda Graham

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins has visited four social housing developments in Charleville that will provide 64 new homes in the town.

The developments consist of a Cork County Council turnkey development and three schemes undertaken in partnership between the council and approved housing bodies Charleville Sheltered Housing Services, Tuath Housing, and Peter McVerry Trust.

The council’s turnkey development located at Foxglove Close in Charleville will provide 12 new build units with a proposed completion date in September 2023.

Charleville Sheltered Housing Services continues to provide excellent care and housing services at Church View, Love Lane in Charleville and will benefit from the addition of nine additional new builds due to be completed in December 2023. Thirty-four new build units at Cedar Court, Rathgoggin North in Charleville are being delivered by Tuath Housing in partnership with Cork County Council and will be available in two phases, 11 units in October 2023, and a further 23 units in August 2024.

Peter McVerry Trust have recently completed the refurbishment of the long-term vacant old Christian Brother’s school which has seen the delivery of nine new homes.

Speaking during his visit to Charleville, Lord Mayor Cllr Danny Collins, said: “Cork County Council has been led by housing demand in preparing and delivering projects in our county towns such as here in Charleville.

“The completion of these 64 social homes will mean permanent, secure housing for families and individuals in Charleville making a real difference to people’s quality of life”.

He emphasised that “in meeting the challenges of housing supply, Cork County Council has successfully provided homes through a variety of delivery streams across our county” and that the combination of new builds, refurbishments, and turnkey development in Charleville is evidence of this.

“We will continue to work with all stakeholders to deliver sustainable housing solutions that will meet the needs of the county. I am delighted to see that the hard work and collaboration of all is reflected in these outstanding schemes,” he said.

In 2022, Cork County Council and its approved housing body partners delivered 552 new housing units under the Government’s Housing for All Programme, with a similar figure anticipated for this year.

