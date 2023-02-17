How I met my partner: The proof is in the pudding when it comes to Hollywood dreams

I WAS at a Christmas party in Hollywood on December 19, 2003, when I first met Jessica. The party host — playing matchmaker — took me aside early in the evening and pointed out which of her friends were single. I’ll never forget the moment she pointed to Jessica, and the strong attraction I felt. When we later started talking, I remember us laughing and having a lot in common.
This still hurts to talk about, but that Christmas day when she was sick and I brought her Christmas dinner, I included a big slice of plum pudding. Now, to put this in context, I have no idea where you could buy a plum pudding in Los Angeles. It’s not really a thing in America, even though, in my opinion, it is the greatest dessert ever invented.
I first met Owen Dara at a Hollywood Christmas party our mutual friend was having. I think I heard the accent before I saw the face, and all American women are born with a weakness for the Irish brogue. We chatted and flirted and I’m sure I was blushing the whole time. However, I had to leave early and support my best friend Kate across town who was on a TV show that night. I realised I was running late so just I took off.