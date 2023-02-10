How I met my partner: Singer George’s love story with Orlagh his biggest hit

George on falling in love with Orlagh

It was about July 29, 2004, I was dropping the bass player’s double bass off to his house in Hanover Street, Cork. While we were saying our goodbyes, this girl appeared in jumper jean jacket, jeans, and a pair of Adidas trainers. She waltzed past the front of the van I was sitting in and our friend introduced us. Orlagh was unassuming and just very, very, very lovely.

My friend and I carried on with our discussion for a moment while I figured out what to say to this ginger-haired cailín that I really liked.

I had promised my kids in England that I would watch the newly released film Thunderbirds on this day so I could see the film at the same time that they did. We could then talk about it on Skype later.

Needless to say when I clumsily asked Orlagh if she wanted to go to the cinema to see Thunderbirds she of course said “no thanks”. I had blown it.

A few days later, I called the same friend up and asked him for Orlagh’s phone number, but he mixed her up with a female saxophone player who had played with us before. I texted her to meet up and spent an afternoon chatting to entirely the wrong person. Although we were able to talk about music, she thought I wanted to meet to talk about gigs. I figured it was not meant to be with Orlagh so carried on with my life with her on my mind a lot and feeling all around a bit stupid.

Orlagh came along to gigs to see us and on a couple of occasions helped us put gear in the van. I again asked her if she wanted to come along to the next gig, but she was going elsewhere.

November came and we were playing at Scott’s again. Orlagh came along with our bass player’s wife and afterwards we all stayed on for drinks. I sat next to Orlagh and finally started talking.

Orlagh had an operation on her back from when she worked on private trans-Atlantic yachts — Orlagh’s work history is incredible — and it was aching. I started rubbing it for her.

She had come to see us straight from a Cork City match fully laden with thermals and duffle coat, no airs and graces just an independent, impressive young woman that I had been searching for. We finished up and all left together.

We talked for a while about meeting up, and then she kissed me, left me dazed and I watched her walk down the street to her house. I called her the next day and we arranged to meet up.

On our first date I pulled up at Parnell Place and there she was waiting, duffle coat and all. I can still see her now like it was 10 seconds ago. She jumped into the van and we drove off. We just drove the back roads and ended up in Macroom. We swapped our life stories and found very similarly lived experiences all over the world.

She lived in LA and my friend Lemmy Kilmister lived there too. She passed his house on the way to work every day without knowing it.

From Macroom we went back towards Cork and had a drink in the Kingsley. I did most of the talking, Orlagh was a bit shy (not anymore).

I fell in love with Orlagh straight away.

I didn’t trust myself though. I had a failed marriage and was frightened I would fail again. I told Orlagh I wasn’t sure despite my feelings for her.

I shut it down, already feeling I had failed, but she is a lot brighter than me and knew that we were bigger than that.

She texted me a week later and asked me if I was sure I was doing the right thing. I wasn’t sure at all. I ran back to her and it was the most important and fulfilling thing I have ever done for myself in my whole life. Nineteen years later we are blissfully happily married and are still very deeply in love.

I tell her I love her every day, because I do and because I always will.

I think the secret to a lasting relationship is to fall in love with the same person over and over again.

Orlagh on falling in love with George

I first met George through a mutual friend. George was dropping off my friend’s double bass to his house on Hanover Street and I was introduced to him there on the road. I liked him from word go and came away from that encounter thinking he had me written all over him!

Although he did ask me to go the cinema that day to see Thunderbirds, I declined as Thunderbirds was definitely not on my viewing list.

I saw George a few times in the subsequent months and always enjoyed chatting and went to some of his gigs. I remember seeing him walk past when I was sat in a cafe on one of the side streets off South Mall and my heart skipped a beat. He didn’t see me looking out at him. He had corduroy bermuda shorts on and Doc Martin sandals and the tattoo on his leg was visible. I thought he was gorgeous, and still do.

The night we finally got together, I had been to a Cork City game at Turner’s Cross. It was in November so it was cold. I was clad head to toe in my thermal gear, topped off with a black ‘Enjoy Cork City’ t-shirt and my duffle coat. I arrived in Scott’s (now the Oliver Plunkett) in time for the Roaring Forties gig and met up with my friend’s girlfriend and others. I was melting!

I had a great time and George came and chatted at the break and again when the gig finished.

I had a back operation a while before and we were talking about it and George rubbed my back at some stage and then I thought he might like me. We kissed at the end of that night and I walked home on air. He called me the following day and I was so excited.

I remember saying to my sister, ‘I think this is the one’.

We arranged to meet the following week and we went for a spin to Macroom and then stopped in the Kingsley on the way back for a drink. That was our first date. We talked and talked and swapped stories about our past and our families and we were there for hours. I think back then, George did most of the talking, as I was extremely shy and quiet, but that suited me.

We both have travelled around the world for work commitments with different backgrounds but our experiences were so similar. I think this gives us an appreciation for what we have.

We don’t take each other for granted and enjoy every minute of our lives together. I think the secret to our relationship is that we laugh every single day. We have fun. Doing simple things like dancing around the living room or trying out new things like sea swimming or new music or different food.

I listen to music that George loves, and George does stuff that I love like cold water swimming and triathlons. And of course we help each other get through the tough times and only want what’s best for the other person.

Every day is an adventure and I think our appreciation of making the most of every moment together makes each day magic.