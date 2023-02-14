Bravery medal for Cork teen who saved man's life while working in Mayfield bar

AN elderly Cork man was finally reunited with the teenage boy who saved his life after battling health problems that left him housebound for 12 months after the rescue.

After losing his speech, Thomas McNamara was initially unsure if he would ever be able to thank the youngster who intervened with CPR on that terrifying night last year in Hennessy’s bar. However, the remarkable 71-year-old was able to say a lot more than that after recovering his verbal ability months later.

Tears flowed as Thomas paid tribute to Ross Hennessy as they returned to the scene of the incident a year later.

The 17-year-old was presented with a bravery medal from the National Ambulance Service to mark the occasion as part of an event at the Mayfield pub organised by Community Engagement Officer Ger O’Dea.

A transition year student at the time, Ross Hennessy was on work experience at the family pub when the elderly man, Thomas McNamara, fell off his bar stool while suffering a cardiac arrest.

The fifth-year student of St Colman’s College in Fermoy phoned emergency services before performing CPR on the man, as per instructions from emergency services. Personnel from Cork City Fire Brigade and the National Ambulance Service were both in attendance to present Ross with the medal. The National Ambulance Service commissioned piece was the first of its kind to be presented to a teen in Cork.

Ross Hennessy who is the first recipient of the National Ambulance Service Bravery medal after he saved the life of Tom McNamara who is pictured here with his daughter Helen.

Thomas fought back tears when expressing gratitude to Ross.

“I’m very emotional,” he said. “It’s just wonderful. Life is worth living but it’s only when you’re at death’s door that you realise this. I’m glad to have met with the person who saved my life. He is an outstanding young man.” He spoke of his long wait to finally meet Ross.

“All that time in hospital, I didn’t have my memory. I couldn’t make it over to Ross for so long so it’s lovely to be able to see him.“

Thomas praised the youth of today adding:

“It’s nice to think of young people saving old people’s lives. There are so many doing so much for others.”

The Cork man is urging teens and adults to learn CPR.

“Learning CPR is a marvellous opportunity for any young man to save a life,” he said.

Thomas’s daughter Helen said his memory had been erased following the cardiac arrest “At first he couldn’t remember his two grandsons. That was the case for a long time. We told him all about Ross and what he had done for him. We were messaging him and speaking to him on the phone but to have the chance to meet him in person is everything. He’s so young. When I look at him I can see the innocence of him. We are so grateful to him for saving my dad.” Ross was overcome by all the praise.

“It’s surreal after all he has been through to see him in the bar again and back to his old self,” Ross said. “I had been very worried about him and am just really happy he pulled through.”

Community Engagement Officer at the National Ambulance Service, Ger O’Dea said it was Ross’s swift response that saved his life.

“Ross started off the chain of survival by following instructions over the phone. Bystanders never know what the outcome is 12 months later so it’s great to have Thomas and Ross both together here today.”