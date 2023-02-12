Is this the cheapest pint in Cork?

Drinkers in Ladysbridge can enjoy the cheapest pint of Guinness in the whole of County Cork, according to the manager of the Thatched Inn.

Mike Hegarty runs the last remaining pub in the east Cork village, and claims his pint of Guinness, at €4.50, beats any others in the Rebel County on price.

Only Johny O’Loghlens in Connemara, with a pint at €3.90 is cheaper in the whole country.

Mr Hegarty said all country pubs are struggling, and the recent price hikes due to inflation will make life even tougher.

Many have upped their prices but Mr Hegarty has refused so far to up his prices out of loyalty to his customers.

“If we’re paying more for kegs, you need to put your prices up,” he said. “We actually didn’t rise our prices when Heineken put their prices up.

"We’ve tried to hold off as long as possible to give the customer something back. We especially didn’t want to do it over Christmas, as it’s a hard enough time for people. If people want to go out and enjoy a drink, I think they should be able to.”

The Thatched Inn provides employment for four people, one full time and three part time.

Heating and electricity bills have gone “through the roof,” making it “extremely hard” to make ends meet.

“It’s hard to get people in here, never mind on a Tuesday or a Wednesday night when things are quiet,” said Mr Hegarty.

“It’s hard to justify having the heating on, especially when you might have been paying double what you paid this time last year. It’s extremely tough for country pubs in particular.”

Ladysbridge once had four pubs, but now only the Thatched Inn survives.

“We’re the only standing at the moment. There is one in Ballymacoda as well, which is our sister village further over.”

Mr Hegarty said there is great history to the pub. It once burned to the ground and had to be rebuilt.

Customers know they are getting good value at €4.50, but it may have to come to an end.

“They are good to support us, and that’s one of the main reasons why we try to keep our price low,” said Mr Hegarty.

“I don’t think there’s anywhere else in Cork where you would get a pint for €4.50 at the moment.”