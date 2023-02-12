Sun, 12 Feb, 2023 - 16:10

Musgrave Group launches major fundraising campaign to support those impacted by earthquake 

The group will immediately donate €100,000 to on the ground emergency relief in the area and has also rolled out a campaign enabling customers of its retail and wholesale brands across the island of Ireland to donate through a simple ‘tap to donate’ mechanism at the till.
Rescue workers of the Search and rescue unit of the Turkish Gendarmerie General Command work to pull 23-year-old Huseyin Seferoglou from the rubble of a collapsed building in Antakya, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Five days after two powerful earthquakes hours apart caused scores of buildings to collapse, killing thousands of people and leaving millions homeless, rescuers were still pulling unlikely survivors from the ruins. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Amy Nolan

MUSGRAVE Group has announced the launch of a major fundraising campaign to support people impacted by the recent earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

The donation drive, which commenced on Friday, will last for two weeks and 100 percent of the funds donated will go directly to the Irish Red Cross and UNICEF to help fund the immediate humanitarian response.

“We in Musgrave, along with our customers, colleagues and retail partners have all been deeply saddened by the scale of the humanitarian crisis following the earthquake in Syria and Turkey,” CEO of Musgrave Group, Noel Keeley, said.

“Musgrave is contributing €100,000 to the Irish Red Cross and UNICEF to bring much-needed supplies including food, blankets, and medicine to those impacted by this devastating event.

“We are also encouraging our customers to donate what they can at the till. Working closely with the charities, we will ensure that 100 percent of the donations go as quickly as possible to help those who need it,” he continued.

An earthquake struck south-eastern Turkey and neighbouring Syria in the early hours of Monday, February 6 devastating cities and killing and injuring thousands. It measured 7.8 on the Richter scale and was followed by a slightly smaller 7.5 magnitude tremor and many aftershocks.

Secretary general of the Irish Red Cross, Deirdre Garvey, thanked Musgrave for organising the fundraiser, stressing the impact cash donations have.

“We would like to thank the people across the island of Ireland and Musgrave for their generosity and quick response to this crisis.

“Cash donations allow us to respond as quickly as possible on the ground to ensure the donations can make an impact to those who need it most,” she said.

UNICEF Ireland executive director, Peter Power, also expressed sincere thanks to Musgrave for organising the donation drive.

“The children of Syria and Turkey urgently need support.

“Through this action by Musgrave and their customers, UNICEF will be able to protect more children and deliver critical life-saving support to those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey,” he said.

