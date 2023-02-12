Training and awareness programme aimed at encouraging women to enter politics to take place in Cork

A free bespoke training and awareness programme aimed at increasing the number of women running for election in Cork City in 2024 and beyond is set to take place in City Hall over the coming weeks and months.

Cork City Council has announced a partnership with Women for Election, supported by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, to deliver a series of events aimed at engaging, encouraging and inspiring women to consider getting involved in politics.

The ‘More Women for Election in Cork’ programme will run from late February to June this year with three tailored training events taking place in the historic Council Chamber in Cork City Hall.

Events

The upcoming events include an introduction to politics event with Pat Montague, an advocacy and strategy consultant working in the not-for-profit sector; an event with Yemi Adenuga, the first black woman to be elected as a local councillor and an event with Linda Kelly, national secretary of Fórsa Trade Union.

Paul Moynihan, Director of Corporate Affairs and International Relations; Ann Doherty, Chief Executive of Cork City Council; Caitriona Gleeson, CEO of Women for Election; Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde; Cllr Colette Finn; Colette Kelleher, Women for Election board member; Cllr Fiona Kerins and Chair of Women Caucus, Cllr Mary Rose Desmond. Photo: Darragh Kane

“This is a really encouraging and timely development as we begin to prepare for the 2024 local elections,” Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde, said, welcoming the announcement.

“I really hope that next year, we will reach equal 50/50 representation in our historic council chamber.

“I am one of only six women to act as Cork City’s first citizen.

“This startling statistic highlights the imperative to prioritise gender equality and diversity at local government level.

“I would encourage the women of Cork to sign up for this fantastic opportunity."

Events will give a 'practical framework' on election process

Fianna Fáil councillor Mary Rose Desmond, who is chair of the council's Women’s Caucus, said that Cork City Council ranks 17th out of 31 local authorities for female representation.

“With this in mind, we need to ensure we are working together to see more women step forward and run for election, this is what will facilitate change.

“These upcoming training events will provide a practical framework to help encourage and guide women through the process of running for election,” she continued.

Paul Moynihan, director of Corporate Affairs and International Relations at Cork City Council, said the council is delighted to again partner with Women For Election.

“Just one in four councillors in Irish local government are women yet women make up half our population.

“We need to see more women at the decision table making decisions that impact women’s lives,” he added.

Caitríona Gleeson, CEO of Women For Election, echoed this sentiment.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Cork City Council to deliver this innovative, informative and inspiring training and awareness programme for women in Cork City.

“With only six women currently elected to the 31 seats in Cork City Council, there is an urgent need for lots of women to count themselves into politics.

“Women are already very active in running Cork across community, business, health, education and social services. However, they are not included in local and national political decision making, where decisions that affect everyone’s lives are made every day.

“Women belong at every decision making table and the time for women to get elected is now,” she said.

“We hope that in 2023 we will see women in all their diversity in Cork signing up for our training events and helping us achieve a healthy diversity of women and men elected to local and national government in the next 10 years,” Ms Gleeson added.

For full details on the programme and how to register see www.womenforelection.ie/cork/.