Cork County Council’s Women’s Caucus commission short film dedicated to St Brigid

IN A day of firsts, February 1 marking St Brigid’s Day, the first day of spring in the Celtic calendar and the first public holiday dedicated to St Brigid, Cork County Council’s first Women’s Caucus has commissioned its first short film.

The first Women’s Caucus in Cork County Council was established in 2022, almost 1,500 years since the anniversary of St Brigid’s passing. The caucus was established just a little over 100 years since Irish women were permitted by law to vote and stand in parliamentary elections, with the objective of addressing the ongoing underrepresentation of women in local government.

St. Brigid was both a Celtic Goddess and a Christian Saint and in a similar manner, Cork County Council’s Women’s Caucus aims to bring women elected representatives together, across party and ideological lines toward effective alliances around a common goal.

Cork County Council’s Women’s Caucus want to identify mentoring, education, and policy initiatives which both encourage, facilitate and support women in a society that is inclusive, diverse and inspires future generations of women to become involved in politics.

St Brigid embraced this inclusivity and diversity by setting up a double monastery that included both men and women and for which she was the first abbot.

Chair of Cork County Council’s Women’s Caucus, Councillor Eileen Lynch said:

“St Brigid’s founding of the first nunnery was an amazing feat for a young woman in a very patriarchal and hierarchal society, but she succeeded then and continues to inspire success now. St Brigid was a clear inspiration for Cork County Councils Women’s Caucus.”

Deputy Chair of Cork County Council’s Women’s Caucus, Councillor Gillian Coughlan commented:

“Council’s Women’s Caucus wants to welcome more women into politics and let them know that will be treated equally and supported through cross-party cooperation.

The video can be viewed by visiting www.corkcoco.ie or Cork County Council’s social media accounts.