Donkey foal 'Valentine' rescued in Cork 'making friends' at sanctuary

A five-month-old foal, rescued by the Donkey Sanctuary last Thursday night, has been named ‘Valentine’.

The young animal was in a small back garden in a housing estate in Cork last week.

The charity said the baby donkey had been given away for free online and the new owner contacted them when they realised they needed urgent welfare advice.

Posting on social media The Donkey Sanctuary said: “The foal was hungry and stressed, without shelter and braying for his mother who he’d been separated from.”

Thankfully the distressed foal has now been taken into the care of the non-profit animal welfare charity.

The team said the little fella is now warm and dry and undergoing medical checks. They promised to keep the public updated on his progress.

The charity said Valentine has made friends at the shelter and looks to be doing well.

“Over the weekend, the foal was welcomed by Mick and Ronan living in the stable next door.”

The Donkey Sanctuary said they are at full capacity at the moment, however, they try to keep some space for “cases involving the most vulnerable donkeys.”