Tue, 15 Feb, 2022 - 11:31

Donkey foal 'Valentine' rescued in Cork 'making friends' at sanctuary

The charity said the baby donkey had been given away for free online and the new owner contacted them when they realised they needed urgent welfare advice.
Donkey foal 'Valentine' rescued in Cork 'making friends' at sanctuary

A five month old donkey foal rescued by The Donkey Sanctuary in Mallow on Thursday night (February 10 2022)

Roisin Burke

A five-month-old foal, rescued by the Donkey Sanctuary last Thursday night, has been named ‘Valentine’.

The young animal was in a small back garden in a housing estate in Cork last week.

The charity said the baby donkey had been given away for free online and the new owner contacted them when they realised they needed urgent welfare advice.

Posting on social media The Donkey Sanctuary said: “The foal was hungry and stressed, without shelter and braying for his mother who he’d been separated from.” 

Thankfully the distressed foal has now been taken into the care of the non-profit animal welfare charity.

The team said the little fella is now warm and dry and undergoing medical checks. They promised to keep the public updated on his progress.

The charity said Valentine has made friends at the shelter and looks to be doing well.

Valentine the donkey foal making friends at The Donkey Sanctuary after being rescued from a back garden in a housing estate in Cork last week.
Valentine the donkey foal making friends at The Donkey Sanctuary after being rescued from a back garden in a housing estate in Cork last week.

“Over the weekend, the foal was welcomed by Mick and Ronan living in the stable next door.” 

The Donkey Sanctuary said they are at full capacity at the moment, however, they try to keep some space for “cases involving the most vulnerable donkeys.”

More in this section

'Dangerous situation' at CUH as highest ever number of people on trolleys there recorded  'Dangerous situation' at CUH as highest ever number of people on trolleys there recorded 
Cork protest called off as Dunnes Stores agrees to talks with IFA Cork protest called off as Dunnes Stores agrees to talks with IFA
Technology company announces 300 new jobs across Cork, Dublin and Mayo Technology company announces 300 new jobs across Cork, Dublin and Mayo
corkcharityanimals#valentine
<p>A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for the entire country, as Storm Dudley is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rains this week. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Status Yellow wind warning issued for the entire country as Storm Dudley set to hit Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more