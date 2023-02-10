Cork International Hotel celebrates friendship with Galentine's Afternoon Tea

THE Cork International Hotel is celebrating friendship by replacing its Classic Afternoon Tea with a special Galentine’s Afternoon Tea for the month of February.

The sweet and savoury dishes on offer all have a Valentine’s theme and are made from locally sourced and sustainable produce. Galentine’s Afternoon Tea is available until Saturday, February 25, and will be served from 12.30-4pm.

Group Director of Operations at Trigon Hotels, Carmel Lonergan said: “We are very excited to bring Galentine’s Afternoon Tea to the Cork International Hotel this year as it offers friends and family a chance to sit down together and enjoy some tasty treats that are in-keeping with Valentine’s Day. So expect lots of chocolate, strawberries, and pink-coloured food including a very special addition to the menu called Blood Swamp which is made up of vanilla panna cotta, lemon jelly, and red berry coulis.

“Galentine’s has become very popular in recent years as groups of women want to get together to celebrate their friendships and we’re delighted to be able to help them enjoy a fun afternoon and take the stress out of preparing a meal themselves.”

On the menu is Savoury: Chicken, Sun Dried Tomato and Rocket Mayonnaise on Focaccia; House Cured Beetroot and Orange Salmon Gravlax; Chive Cream Cheese on Homemade Brown Soda Bread; Egg Mayonnaise, Cress and Pickle Cucumber on Granary Bread Middle: Homemade Mini Scones, with Irish Fruit Jam, Whipped Cream and Irish Salted Butter; Rose Scented Madeira Cake with a Raspberry Cream; White and Dark Chocolate Dipped Strawberries Treat: Vanilla and Cherry Mini Cup Cake; Strawberry Soufflé; Berry and Chocolate Macaroon; Lemon Meringue Pie; Blood swamp (Vanilla panna cotta, lemon Jelly, Red berry Coulis).

The menu can be adapted for vegetarians and coeliacs.

The Galentine’s Afternoon Tea is €55 for two people plus €27.50 for any additional serving. €75 with Prosecco included. Pre-booking by 5pm the previous day is essential. People can book by calling (021) 4549800.