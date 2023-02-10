Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 17:39

Cork International Hotel celebrates friendship with Galentine's Afternoon Tea

Cork International Hotel celebrates friendship with Galentine's Afternoon Tea

Cork International Hotel is celebrating friendship by replacing its Classic Afternoon Tea with a Galentine’s Afternoon Tea for the month of February.

Rory Noonan

THE Cork International Hotel is celebrating friendship by replacing its Classic Afternoon Tea with a special Galentine’s Afternoon Tea for the month of February.

The sweet and savoury dishes on offer all have a Valentine’s theme and are made from locally sourced and sustainable produce. Galentine’s Afternoon Tea is available until Saturday, February 25, and will be served from 12.30-4pm.

Group Director of Operations at Trigon Hotels, Carmel Lonergan said: “We are very excited to bring Galentine’s Afternoon Tea to the Cork International Hotel this year as it offers friends and family a chance to sit down together and enjoy some tasty treats that are in-keeping with Valentine’s Day. So expect lots of chocolate, strawberries, and pink-coloured food including a very special addition to the menu called Blood Swamp which is made up of vanilla panna cotta, lemon jelly, and red berry coulis.

“Galentine’s has become very popular in recent years as groups of women want to get together to celebrate their friendships and we’re delighted to be able to help them enjoy a fun afternoon and take the stress out of preparing a meal themselves.”

On the menu is Savoury: Chicken, Sun Dried Tomato and Rocket Mayonnaise on Focaccia; House Cured Beetroot and Orange Salmon Gravlax; Chive Cream Cheese on Homemade Brown Soda Bread; Egg Mayonnaise, Cress and Pickle Cucumber on Granary Bread Middle: Homemade Mini Scones, with Irish Fruit Jam, Whipped Cream and Irish Salted Butter; Rose Scented Madeira Cake with a Raspberry Cream; White and Dark Chocolate Dipped Strawberries Treat: Vanilla and Cherry Mini Cup Cake; Strawberry Soufflé; Berry and Chocolate Macaroon; Lemon Meringue Pie; Blood swamp (Vanilla panna cotta, lemon Jelly, Red berry Coulis).

The menu can be adapted for vegetarians and coeliacs.

The Galentine’s Afternoon Tea is €55 for two people plus €27.50 for any additional serving. €75 with Prosecco included. Pre-booking by 5pm the previous day is essential. People can book by calling (021) 4549800.

More in this section

Cork’s Imperial Hotel reigns supreme at Irish Hospitality ‘Oscars’ Cork’s Imperial Hotel reigns supreme at Irish Hospitality ‘Oscars’
UCC BIS students sought by employers from second year UCC BIS students sought by employers from second year
Amy Jane speaks to inspirational leaders in ‘Go Do You’ podcast Amy Jane speaks to inspirational leaders in ‘Go Do You’ podcast
<p>Kenny Cosgrove, Head of Retail at Currys Ireland; Scott Casson-Rennie, Communications Manager at Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Ireland; Jaimie Cantwell, Head of Commercial at Currys Ireland; Pauline Browne, Marketing Director at Currys Ireland, and Keith Daly, Country Manager at Currys Ireland at the launch of Currys Ireland ‘Quiet Hour’. <span class="contextmenu emphasis CaptionCredit"> Picture: Sasko Lazarov</span> </p>

Currys Cork supports neurodiverse customers with nationwide 'Quiet Hour'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more