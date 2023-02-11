'Show knows what she shouldn't be doing', says judge as he sentences Cork woman caught with drugs

A sentencing judge said of a woman with numerous drugs convictions who was caught with Alprazolam tablets – “She knows what she should be doing. More importantly, she knows what she shouldn’t be doing.”

That was the comment Judge Colm Roberts made to 40-year-old Niamh O’Sullivan of 128 Comeragh Park, The Glen, Cork.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said Garda Mary Enneguess and Garda Peter Kelleher executed a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an apartment in Leeside apartments, Francis Street, Cork, on March 2 2021.

A plastic bag containing 33 white Alprazolam tablets were found.

Judge Colm Roberts took into consideration efforts made by the accused to put her life on a better footing since this occurred almost two years ago.

The judge imposed a sentence of two months, suspended on condition that she would keep the peace for two years.