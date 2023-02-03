Eithne and Dan fell in love and then set up a dating agency

Daniel and I met in what was then CIT, now MTU, when I was in year one and he was in year two of a counselling course that was run by Gus Murray. We were parking our cars next to each other in the college car park and then walked into the college together, chatting away about what we thought of the course. I couldn’t quite place him but his face looked really familiar and then the penny dropped and I recognised him from quoting him for car insurance a year or two before, when he came into the insurance brokerage where I worked.
In the mid noughties, I was going through a separation that eventually led to divorce and it was a difficult time for me emotionally: When you’re with someone for a long time it can be difficult to live on your own once more.