Coburg and MacCurtain St upgrades will be 'utterly transformative' but businesses fear decrease in footfall during works

A week into the works, several business owners outlined their fears for a potential decrease in footfall during the project and have urged the relevant authorities to ensure the process is completed in a timely fashion.
However, they are all united in their belief that the scheme will ultimately greatly enhance an area which is already busy and vibrant.
Coburg St was last week closed to traffic to facilitate ongoing works. Access to local businesses and homes on the street remains in place, as does emergency access to the street.
MacCurtain St Business Association director of operations Shane Clarke said the scheme “will be utterly transformative when it is completed”.
Mubashir Alvi, the owner of Asian Spices on Coburg St, said business owners would like the works finished “as soon as possible” but are confident it will improve the area.