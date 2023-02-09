Coburg and MacCurtain St upgrades will be 'utterly transformative' but businesses fear decrease in footfall during works

BUSINESS owners on Coburg St and MacCurtain St have expressed hopes that the new traffic flow arrangements to facilitate ongoing works on the MacCurtain St Public Transport Improvement Scheme will be finished as soon as possible.

A week into the works, several business owners outlined their fears for a potential decrease in footfall during the project and have urged the relevant authorities to ensure the process is completed in a timely fashion.

However, they are all united in their belief that the scheme will ultimately greatly enhance an area which is already busy and vibrant.

Coburg St was last week closed to traffic to facilitate ongoing works. Access to local businesses and homes on the street remains in place, as does emergency access to the street.

MacCurtain St Business Association director of operations Shane Clarke said the scheme “will be utterly transformative when it is completed”.

Mubashir Alvi, the owner of Asian Spices on Coburg St, said business owners would like the works finished “as soon as possible” but are confident it will improve the area.

Cork City Council said the traffic changes on Coburg St are being introduced “temporarily to support construction works in the area”.

After this phase of works are completed, Coburg St will have a new westbound general traffic lane and one eastbound bus lane.

The scheme, it is envisaged, will improve the reliability and journey times of bus services in the city centre and will provide improved walking and cycling infrastructure along the city quays, key streets, and junctions.

Mazhar Hasan of Happy Days Deli-Shop on Coburg Street, Cork.Pic: Larry Cummins.

This phase of the scheme will deliver upgraded footpaths, new bus stops and shelters, improved public lighting, road resurfacing, lining, and other public realm improvements on Coburg St, Bridge St and MacCurtain St.

MacCurtain St Business Association director of operations Shane Clarke acknowledged there will be challenges ahead but said businesses are ‘right’ behind the scheme.

“A fundamental part of our business plan is to support the transformation of MacCurtain St and this project delivers that. We know there will be challenges in the short-term, but we are right behind it,” he said.

“We will get through this, and we will come out the other side much better,” said Mr Clarke.

“From speaking to business owners, I think there is surprise at how much the traffic has died off given the closure of Coburg St. There are challenges in terms of getting deliveries in, but we can see the bigger picture. It will be worth it.

Pic of MacCurtain Street where the Public Transport improvement scheme is underway. Pic: Larry Cummins.

“We will have something stellar after it is finished. It is really going to take us onto the next level. There has been an amazing amount of investment and entrepreneurial spirit on the street over the last couple of years. This kicks us on to the next level.”

Mr Clarke said there is great excitement about the future of MacCurtain St. “It will be utterly transformative when it is completed. The whole area, including the individual businesses and residential communities, are behind it. The council and contractors have been great. We are really excited about the future of MacCurtain St.”

In the coming weeks, localised lane restrictions will continue on Bridge St and works will also progress onto the northern footpath of MacCurtain St.

Brian Coughlan of City Limits Comedy Club is delighted with the investment on Coburg Street and is looking forward to the completion of the works. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Niall O’Regan , owner of the Son of a Bun restaurant on MacCurtain St, said the works will further enhance the area. “This part of town is already busy and vibrant. It is a very busy street at night time. There are a lot of food outlets. MacCurtain St is going well now. When this work is complete it will further enhance it,” he said.

“I would be fearful that footfall could be affected while the works are going on, but it is all for the greater good. There will be a bit of upheaval, but it will be great for the street once it is finished.

“We will just have to suck that up. It will bring an upgrade to the street. I am confident however that when the work is finished the streets will be more vibrant,” said Mr O’Regan.

Clive Green, who is the manager of Number 21 Off Licence on Coburg St, said he has noticed more traffic and disruptions for delivery drivers since the work began. “I have noticed an increase in traffic since they started the work. Getting deliveries is also proving more problematic for the delivery drivers. It is more awkward for them as they have to drag big pallets over a good distance,

Clive Greene from off-licence Number 21, Coburg StreeT, Cork. pic: Larry Cummins

“The noise pollution has increased. They are doing the work right across from us, so it is non-stop all day. It can be loud and annoying. Hopefully, the process won’t take too long. If the street looks better when it is completed it will be worth it.

“The communication with Cork City Council was good. They explained all about the process and we were kept in the loop.”

Mubashir Alvi, owner of Asian Spices on Coburg St said: “It is a great area and an area on the up. We just want them to speed up the process.”

Mubashir Alvi outside his premises Asian Spices, on Coburg Street, Cork. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Mazhar Hasan, the owner of Happy Days on Coburg St, said his footfall has decreased since work commenced on the project. “From a business point of view, it has proved troublesome as I have lost my regular customers. Footfall is down because they can’t park their cars here. We are suffering.

“It will be worth it when it is completed,” said Mr Hasan.

“We just need them to get it finished as soon as possible.”