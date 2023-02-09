Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 07:00

Renewed calls for one-way system to be trialled on Blarney Street

“People now are genuinely avoiding the area and also it’s being used as a rat run," chairman of Blarney Street and surrounding areas community association, Tom Coleman, said. 
Renewed calls for one-way system to be trialled on Blarney Street

Frustrations are mounting among a residents’ group over speeding and traffic congestion on Blarney Street with renewed calls for a one-way system to be trialled and for further traffic calming measures to be put in place. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Amy Nolan

Frustrations are mounting among a residents’ group over speeding and traffic congestion on Blarney Street with renewed calls for a one-way system to be trialled and for further traffic calming measures to be put in place.

Chairman of Blarney Street and surrounding areas community association, Tom Coleman, said it was agreed at a public meeting in 2019 to appeal to Cork City Council to trial new traffic flow arrangements. 

A further public meeting was held in November 2021 and following this, the community association made another appeal for a one-way system to be tested. 

However, Mr Coleman claimed there has been a lack of action from Cork City Council in progressing the residents’ suggestion.

“We have genuinely been neglected. It’s very disheartening, to say the least,” he said.

“People now are genuinely avoiding the area and also it’s being used as a rat run.

“We’re very passionate about our area… but we’re actually choked with traffic at this stage. It’s a disaster. It’s unfortunate because it's so historical the whole area and it’s being totally neglected."

Mr Coleman also pointed to the fact that the majority of residents living on the street — ostensibly the longest in the country — do not have a driveway and must therefore park their cars on the road, leaving room for just one car to pass. 

The community association, he said, has proposed three options for traffic alleviation but has yet to see anything progressed. 

“We’ve asked can we implement this on a trial basis and review it then. That’s all we’re looking for," he said. 

“The silence is deafening at this stage now." 

Mr Coleman said there is also a need for further traffic calming measures at the narrower section of the street and for the area to be revitalised. 

“We have ramps up to a certain area but the ramps should be extended to control the traffic as well," he said.

“Blarney Street, being the longest street in Ireland, has a need for an overhaul.

“This [the one-way traffic system] is a trial basis that we recommend might resolve this [traffic] problem and then we could look at the bigger picture," he told The Echo

Mr Coleman said he would call on local councillors to propose a suspension of standing orders at the next council meeting for the matter to be discussed. 

Read More

Blarney Street residents want City Hall to make the street one-way

More in this section

New code of practice to boost users safety Irish networks to refund calls made to Turkey and Syria
Cork Prison now operating at 100% capacity Cork Prison now operating at 100% capacity
MTU's Cork campuses to remain closed until next week following IT breach  MTU's Cork campuses to remain closed until next week following IT breach 
cork city council
Irish state papers release

Bertie Ahern rejoins Fianna Fáil

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more