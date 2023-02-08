Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 15:44

Irish networks to refund calls made to Turkey and Syria

The gesture is to allow customers of the phone networks to stay in touch with friends and family impacted by the tragic earthquake this week.
Elaine Whelan

Eir, GoMo Mobile and Three Ireland have announced that they will credit the costs of all calls and texts charges from Ireland made to Turkey and Syria.

This applies to eir and GoMo Mobile and Three bill pay and prepay customers and currently valid from Monday February 6 through to Monday February 20, when it will be reviewed.

There is no action to avail of this, all charges will be credited before the end of February 2023 or the next billing cycle depending on if the account is Prepay or Post Pay.

Customers will be charged as normal but will be credited back the full costs on their account.

Eir has offered full sympathies to all those affected by the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

A spokesperson for Three Ireland has said: “For our customers who are contactinf loved ones in Turkey and Syria following the devastating earthquake in the region, we are here to help in any way we can. Our thoughts are with everyone in Turkey and Syria at this time.” 

The earthquake, which occurred on February 6, 2023, struck southern and central Turkey and western Syria.

Following the natural disaster, the death toll has since surpassed 11,000 and had left nearly 300,000 people displaced across the region.

Book of Condolences for people of Turkey and Syria opened online by Deputy Lord Mayor

